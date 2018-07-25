THOMASTON, Georgia - Rivals 100 defensive end Travon Walker committed to Georgia on Tuesday, giving Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott his highest rated defensive line commitment of the 2019 recruiting cycle.

The standout from Thomaston (Ga.) has been a major Georgia target since he first arrived at Upson Lee High School, and Upson Lee head coach Justin Elder says Walker has the skillset to be anywhere on the defensive line.

“It all depends on where they want him to play,” Elder said. “His frame can handle 30 or 40 pounds, or he can stay where he’s at. He’s a 4.7 runner, he’s only going to get stronger, and he can get a little bit faster. We’re going to play him at linebacker this year, we’re standing him up, but if I had to bet, his hand’s going in the grass, they’re gonna put 30 pounds on him and he’ll play somewhere defensive tackle or defensive end.”

As the end of Walker’s high school career approaches, Elder says that he has really flipped a switch in the weight room and on the field, which should pay dividends for the Dawgs next fall.

“Since January, he’s really done a great job of embracing the weight room,” Elder said. “He fought it a little bit, he was playing basketball, and we weren’t doing anything to get in the way of that, but we told him, ‘Hey, you’re going to be at an SEC school, a top five program in the United States, they’re gonna get after your butt in the weight room so you better go ahead and embrace it and get ready.’”

Meanwhile, Scott has taken heat from Georgia fans in recent months, due to a lack of big-name, in-state presence on the defensive line in this recruiting class. But, according to Elder, Scott did everything he could to get Walker to Athens.

“Every time it was legal for him to be here, he was here,” Elder said. “He spent a lot of time here. Tray was a major guy for them, definitely one that they wanted.”

Clemson and South Carolina made pushes for Walker, and he says that Scott was a big reason that he decided to stay in-state.

“Coach Tray Scott was big in my commitment,” Walker told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “When coach Tracy Rocker was let go at Georgia, I had some questions. I had a strong relationship with him, but when I got to know coach Scott, it was great. He is outgoing, he is a strong teacher and we have a great relationship now. He shows his players how to do it on the field and I love how he coaches and works with the players.”