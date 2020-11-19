UGASports - Coaches Corner: Smael Mondon

Coach Van Spence of Paulding County opened up on his talented defender and how the Bulldogs managed to pull one of the nation's best.

For further insight into the Bulldogs' latest pledge, we went to a source who knows Mondon well.

The impact of Rivals100 linebacker Smael Mondon's commitment to Georgia was certainly far-reaching, as evidenced by his work on film and what could lie ahead for the Bulldogs.

UGASports.com: When did it become clear that Smael was a guy who could potentially find himself committing to and playing at a high level of football?

SPENCE: “I’ve been at Paulding County for five years, and the region we’re in is very difficult top to bottom. We jokingly call it the “SEC of 6A Football”. Freshman year, he shows up and starts all year at strong safety. Here we are with the Romes, Carrolltons, and Kells, and he’s competing and receiving all-region accolades as a freshman. We started saying, ‘All right, this kid has the size, has the intangibles. He’s going to be a high profile young man.’ Then he gets that first offer sophomore year, from Virginia Tech. Everybody finds that stuff out, and here we go, we’ve got all the big schools in here. It’s great for our community and this school. So, we knew early on, but he had the ball in his court. He killed it in the weight room, the classroom, the film room, and of course, on the field. He’s the reason he’s sitting here now. God blessed him with some stuff, and he added to it a great deal.”

How do you feel starting his career at defensive back could aid his work going forward, and how does it benefit what Georgia might want him to do?

SPENCE: “He played on the back end, but he’s played running back, sniffer, receiver, and everything. The fact he’s done that shows how versatile he is. I think what Georgia is wanting to do with him, he’ll do great. He’s played the Mike for us. He’s played outside backer. He’s so versatile, and whatever they need, he’ll do it well, because he’s that kind of guy. He’s going to make sure he’s doing what he can to be the best at his position, whether that’s inside or outside.”

He seems like a bit of a reserved guy when you put him on camera. What's he like behind the scenes?

SPENCE: “He’s pretty quiet and genuine. He’s a humble individual. He’s not the loud, crazy guy. He’ll get it going on Friday, and when he addresses the team, everyone listens, because it’s not one of those things where he always does that. He’s not very ‘Yeah, yeah.’ He’s very thorough in his thought process. He’s just a worker.”

What would you want people to know about Smael?

SPENCE: “First, he comes from a great family. He’s very driven and motivated. He’s got self goals, which is important in our world today. I firmly believe that whatever he sets his mind to, he’s going to work to achieve. That’s something to know about him. He’s a determined and driven individual.”

What do you think he's done to set himself up for success at the next level?

SPENCE: “When he got here, we told him this might be the path you might be fortunate to go on. What sets him up is, he puts in the work. A lot of people are given God-given ability, but they don’t put in the work. He won in the dark, and that’s what allowed him to sit in that chair.”

What was your experience like interacting with the Georgia staff through this process? How did it look to have them recruit one of your guys?

SPENCE: “I knew those guys for a long time prior, because I was at McEachern, and we had Julian Rochester and Tyler Simmons. I knew them and had a relationship with them. The one thing I’ll say is, it meant a lot to our community when Kirby showed up here. That doesn’t happen much. Glenn Schumann did a phenomenal job. I'll say about Georgia and their recruitment that they’ll get to know the young man, and they’re thorough in their evaluation. I think that’s why he made the decision he did, because they’re consistent. They’re who they are. I think they do it the right way. There’s nothing hidden. It’s about this is what you get, and what will play out if you trust us and let us coach you up the next few years.”