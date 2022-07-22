Pierre Coffey first noticed KJ Smith during a middle school basketball game.

At the time, Coffey coached at Spencer High School in Columbus. He watched Smith, already big for an eighth grader, maneuver up and down the basketball court with ease.

Coffey thought that day Smith would end up being a pretty good football player. Now the head coach at Carver High School, Coffey sees up close that his prediction from years ago came true for Georgia's newest commit.