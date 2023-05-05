A five-run seventh inning broke open what was a close game to send 18th-ranked Tennessee to a 12-3 romp over Georgia Friday night at Foley Field.

“You play in this league, and you play like that, you’re not going to win, you’ll wind up getting your rear end kicked and that’s what happened,” said head coach Scott Stricklin, whose Bulldogs only trailed 2-1 heading to the top of the seventh.

But 10 runs later off a Bulldog pitcher staff that walked six and hit five, that was not going to get the job done.

Georgia (25-21, 8-15) did get a pair of home runs from Will David in the second and Cole Wagner in the eighth, but both were solo shots for the Bulldogs, who stranded nine.

That would not be near enough to overcome an offensive barrage by the Volunteers, who hit a trio of home runs, two by Christian Moore, who has hit six home runs in his past six games.

The win was just the second true road victory in 11 games for the Vols (32-14, 12-10), who only led 2-1 heading into the sixth before exploding for 10 runs over the final three.

“In order to win, you’ve got to play well, and we just didn’t do that tonight,” Stricklin said. “We’ve just got to find a way to do better tomorrow.”

Georgia pitchers did a good job of damage control in the first three innings to keep the Bulldogs in the game.

The second innings saw the Vols up 1-0 on an RBI single by Christian Scott, who moved to second on a bobble by Charlie Condon in right to put runners at second and third with just one out. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, starter Kolten Smith (2-2) escaped without another run scoring.

The Bulldogs caught a break when Homeplate umpire Zach Neff called Cal Stark out when he did not attempt to get out of the way of an inside off-speed pitch. Georgia then said you’re welcome when Maui Ahuna hit a humpback liner to second for the third out.

Reliever Dalton Rhadans would limit similar damage in the third when he retired two batters with a runner at second after Tennessee jumped ahead 2-1 with a sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s offense against Volunteer right-hander Andrew Lindsey was limited to a solo home run by David in the fourth.

The Bulldogs had a chance in the fifth, ultimately loading the bases with two outs before Parks Harber hit a hard grounder to second for the third out.

Georgia would rue the missed opportunity.

In the seventh, Tennessee exploded for five runs off Luke Wagner, with Christian Moore capping the inning with a long home run to left field. It was his 11th of the year.

The Volunteers iced the game with five more runs in the ninth.

Georgia and Tennessee continue their series Saturday at 2.

NOTES: Play was delayed with nobody out in the ninth after home plate umpire Zach Neff had to come out of the game after getting hit with a pitch that bounced off Vol batter Dylan Drelling. Neff had to be helped off the field and did not return, forcing the umpires to go with a three-man crew for the rest of the game. … Georgia catcher Fernando Gonzalez left the game in the fifth after injuring his elbow throwing down to second base between innings in the fifth. “He’ll be out tomorrow and Sunday, then we’ll probably take a picture on Monday when the swelling goes down,” Stricklin said. “We’ll just have to see what happens.” With Gonzalez out, second baseman Mason LaPlante becomes the backup catcher with David taking over the starting job. … Although no official announcement has been made, Stricklin said starter Liam Sullivan is feeling better and there’s a possibility he could pitch on Sunday.

