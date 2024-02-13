1) gsorman: What are the 3 biggest misconceptions about NIL for the informed fan (like the Venters)?

CCC: “An NIL deal with a college athlete will cost too much.”

It’s not just large companies with huge marketing budgets that can get involved in the NIL game. Outside of a few household names, contracting an athlete to an NIL deal is extremely affordable for businesses of all sizes. Many athletes often agree to non-cash deals that include free product, or gift cards to the companies.

“Giving directly to the Collective is the only way I can contribute.”

There are plenty of ways to support CCC and our NIL efforts, even if you don’t want to give directly to the collective. Through our partnerships with ASW Distillery (Hunker Vodka), Apotheos Coffee, Homefield Apparel, and our merch shop, there are easy ways any Bulldog fan can make to support our student-athletes.

More deals like this are on the way. We will soon be unveiling deals with Bulldog Bar (https://www.getbulldogbar.com/), Yerbae energy drink ( https://yerbae.com/), and Hidden Star Master Class Series ( https://www.hiddenstarlearning.org/).

“My small amount per month won’t make a difference.”

Of course, large contributions are extremely important, but recurring streams of NIL funds are crucial to the success of the collective, and UGA athletics. If 100 members on the Vent contributed $21 per month, that would be an extra $25,000 each year to help the Dawgs.



