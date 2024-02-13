Classic City Collective answers questions from the Vent
Classic City Collective has a new partnership with Homefield Apparel. If you use the promo code CCC24 on Tuesday, Feb. 13, you get 20 percent off your order AND CCC gets 20 percent. After Tuesday, the same code will get you 10 percent off and 10 percent going to the collective.
CCC wanted to share details of that partnership with UGASports.com and answer questions submitted by members of the Dawgvent. They agreed to answer ten questions, but tacked on a few more as well.
1) gsorman: What are the 3 biggest misconceptions about NIL for the informed fan (like the Venters)?
CCC: “An NIL deal with a college athlete will cost too much.”
It’s not just large companies with huge marketing budgets that can get involved in the NIL game. Outside of a few household names, contracting an athlete to an NIL deal is extremely affordable for businesses of all sizes. Many athletes often agree to non-cash deals that include free product, or gift cards to the companies.
“Giving directly to the Collective is the only way I can contribute.”
There are plenty of ways to support CCC and our NIL efforts, even if you don’t want to give directly to the collective. Through our partnerships with ASW Distillery (Hunker Vodka), Apotheos Coffee, Homefield Apparel, and our merch shop, there are easy ways any Bulldog fan can make to support our student-athletes.
More deals like this are on the way. We will soon be unveiling deals with Bulldog Bar (https://www.getbulldogbar.com/), Yerbae energy drink ( https://yerbae.com/), and Hidden Star Master Class Series ( https://www.hiddenstarlearning.org/).
“My small amount per month won’t make a difference.”
Of course, large contributions are extremely important, but recurring streams of NIL funds are crucial to the success of the collective, and UGA athletics. If 100 members on the Vent contributed $21 per month, that would be an extra $25,000 each year to help the Dawgs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news