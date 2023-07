The past two months have been very kind to Georgia.

The momentum got rolling when Dylan Raiola committed to the Bulldogs on May 15. Georgia has added 14 commits since then, bringing the total to 26 pledges in the Bulldogs' top-ranked 2024 class.

The majority of the work is done. But that doesn't mean the 2024 class is completely wrapped up. UGASports takes a look at what Kirby Smart and company still have on their plates as they close out the 2024 cycle.