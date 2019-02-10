CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The 2020 class has come into focus and like every recruiting cycle there should be a good deal of intrigue and drama around numerous prospects. Here is a look at five players whose recruitment could be dramatic until the end.





Cavazos made an early commitment to Ohio State but when Urban Meyer surprisingly announced his retirement, the four-star defensive back quickly reopened his recruitment. At the National Combine in San Antonio last month, Cavazos was hanging out with Ohio State pledge Paris Johnson and said his recruitment would start over from the beginning. With more than 20 offers, the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has a lot to consider in the coming months. In San Antonio, Cavazos did not count out Ohio State moving forward but admitted he does need to build a relationship with new coach Ryan Day. He also mentioned LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Miami and Oregon and also said he’s basically wide open to every program. If that’s the case, drama could follow him until another commitment is made.

In late July, Demas named a top five of Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. Texas A&M was left off the list but after the five-star receiver visited College Station for the Aggies’ thriller against Clemson in September, Demas committed to coach Jimbo Fisher after the game.

It can only get more interesting from here because the Longhorns are absolutely not giving up and Demas remains a top priority for their 2020 class. After his commitment to A&M, Demas made a trip to Texas to check things out and while he is staying committed to the Aggies there’s a good possibility of at least some drama as the two Texas powers battle over one of the nation’s best receivers.

Jackson showed up to the Army National Combine in January 2018 committed to LSU and said that his pledge was about more than football, that there was a family feel at LSU, that he loved the coaching staff and that the coaches were like father figures to him. It sounded like nobody could beat the Tigers in his recruitment. But about a month later, the five-star defensive tackle from George County, Miss., admitted he might have made his decision much too early and he wanted to reopen his recruitment. LSU is still involved but Alabama and Georgia are also going to be there, Clemson has been trying and then the in-state schools – Ole Miss and Mississippi State – could make things even more interesting. There’s no telling how this plays out.

With commitments already to Tennessee and Miami, Manuel leads the way when it comes to possible drama surrounding his recruitment, after recently making another pledge to Florida. The four-star receiver has already backed off two prior commitments and so while the Gators’ staff is thrilled to have him in the 2020 group there has to be some guarded optimism as well. But there could be reasons for hope, too. Manuel lives about an hour from Gainesville, he recently was in town for junior day and loved it, and he could be a major focal point of coach Dan Mullen’s offense. There could be some lasting stability with this commitment. There will also be some major drama when it comes to Manuel’s ranking throughout this cycle. Starting as the No. 1 receiver in the class, Manuel has moved down the list a little bit and lost his five-star ranking. There’s an argument to be made that no receiver looks better than Manuel in this class but production continues to be something to watch.

