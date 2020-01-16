With the 2019 college football season officially in the books and the National Championship Trophy now in Baton Rouge with LSU, it’s time to take a look back at how the Class of 2019 five-star prospects performed in their first seasons on campus. Using data from the analytically focused Pro Football Focus, we take a look at each five-star and how they fared as true freshmen. Today, we focus on offensive players. Grading scale is from 1 to 100: Less than 50 = Backup 50-59 = Below-average starter 60-69 = Average starter 70-79 = Above-average starter 80-89 = Very good 90-100 = Elite

PFF grade: N/A Notes: The highest-ranked offensive player in the class of 2019 never got a chance to show his talent because he suffered an injury in fall camp that cost him the season. There was some speculation he might return and play in the Tide’s bowl game, but he will wait until this fall to make his debut. Farrell’s Take: This was unfortunate, because Sanders is a big-time talent and would have impacted the run and pass game for Alabama and complemented Najee Harris very well. Watch out for him next season, even with Harris back.

PFF grade: 74.9 Notes: Haselwood played a total of 222 offensive snaps in 2019, recording 19 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets without recording a drop. On a roster full of talented wide receivers, Haselwood found a role in his first year and should only see a bigger role during the 2020 season. Farrell’s Take: Haselwood has a ton of talent and will play a much bigger role next season with CeeDee Lamb gone. He had a very solid freshman season, although I expected one of the big three - Haselwood, Theo Wease or Trejan Bridges — to have a huge season and none of them did.

PFF grade: 84.8 Notes: Pickens started just two games for Georgia but still played a whopping 535 snaps during the 2019 season. He finished the year with 49 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns on 77 targets with just one drop. Pickens will have to catch passes from a new quarterback next season, but he’s already among the top 20 overall wide receivers in the nation, according to PFF. Farrell’s Take: Pickens was the best wide receiver for Georgia, and that’s not a surprise. Even with a new quarterback, he’s going to take the next step next season and dominate even more. He’s special.

PFF grade: 70.8 Notes: Neal started every game as a true freshman for Alabama, moving inside to guard so he could see the field sooner. Neal played a total of 723 snaps on the season and allowed just one sack in 423 snaps as a pass blocker. With Jedrick Wills headed to the NFL, it’s likely Neal could move outside to tackle during his sophomore season. Farrell’s Take: Neal had a great season for a true freshman offensive lineman because it’s the hardest position to make an early impact physically. He’ll likely bump outside to tackle next season and should be a three-and-out guy. He lived up to expectations.



PFF grade: 64.3 Notes: Wease played just 93 offensive snaps in 2019, catching eight passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 13 total targets. Wease showed his potential to make plays with the ball in his hands, averaging 9.4 yards after the catch. His role will likely increase in 2020. Farrell’s Take: Wease didn’t have a huge year as a true freshman and it will be interesting to see how he develops next year. He has a ton of talent, along with Haselwood and Bridges, and will play a much bigger role, but he and Haselwood have similar skill sets so it could come down to which one breaks out and leaves the other behind.

PFF grade: N/A Notes: After signing with USC and then transferring to Texas, McCoy had a second change of heart and ended up back with the Trojans. He was ineligible to play and also missed valuable on-field practice time with an illness. Farrell’s Take: McCoy has a ton of talent and we’ll see how he impacts the USC offense next season. Let’s hope his on-field ability is better than his off-field commitment decision making.

PFF grade: 80.6 Notes: Rattler played in three games this season for Oklahoma, all in mop-up duty as he was behind Heisman Trophy finalist Jalen Hurts on the depth chart. He completed 7-of-11 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Rattler should enter the offseason as the favorite to replace Hurts, depending on if the Sooners pursue a graduate transfer quarterback. Farrell’s Take: Rattler should be the guy next season unless Lincoln Riley goes out and gets another transfer quarterback and his skill-set is perfect for the offense. I expect him to put up massive numbers next season, and it was no surprise he didn’t see the field often this year with Hurts on board.

PFF grade: 39 Notes: Wright played in 11 games for the Vols in 2019, starting seven and playing a total of 360 snaps. Wright’s inconsistency as a pass blocker hurt his grade as he allowed two sacks on 181 pass-blocking snaps. Wright started games at both right guard and right tackle and could slide inside to guard full time next season if transfer Cade Mays is eligible to play. Farrell’s Take: It’s a good thing that Wright played so much as a true freshman, because that’s hard as an offensive lineman. But his grade is not a good one and he’s inconsistent and erratic as you would expect. I was never on the bandwagon for a fifth star, especially after Under Armour, so we’ll see how he continues to develop.

PFF grade: 61.9 Notes: Cross preserved his redshirt season while playing just 22 snaps in three games for Mississippi State this season. Cross should compete for a starting spot in 2020. Farrell’s Take: Cross had a frame that needed to be filled out, so it’s not a surprise he redshirted. He has a great future ahead of him if he stays injury free.

PFF grade: 45.2 Notes: With LSU’s receiving corps loaded with elite talent, Palmer played just 57 total snaps on the season, catching one pass for six yards. Palmer’s role should increase more in 2020. Farrell’s Take: Palmer wasn’t needed and that’s a bit of a shame, because with Joe Burrow he could have put up big numbers. He can play offense or defense, so watch for him to impact next season.

PFF grade: 68.8 (offense), 41.4 (defense) Notes: Ranked by Rivals as a wide receiver, Bridges moonlighted at safety briefly during the 2019 season. As a receiver, Bridges caught seven passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He played a total of 93 offensive snaps and played 16 snaps on defense in Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech. As a defensive back, Bridges had two assisted tackles. He will likely play offense again full time in 2020. Farrell’s Take: Bridges was the one out of the three five-star receivers at OU I thought would impact the most on offense, but he was able to show his versatility this season. He could still end up on defense with all the talent they have at wide receiver, but either way, he should be an impact guy next season.

PFF grade: 62.4 Notes: Green started all 13 games at right guard for Texas A&M as a true freshman, playing a total of 747 offensive snaps. Green excelled as a run blocker, but struggled at times as a pass blocker, allowing four sacks and 28 pressures on 446 pass-blocking snaps. Green looks to be a fixture on the Aggies' offensive line again in 2020. Farrell’s Take: As with Wright, Green was inconsistent as a pass blocker and will need to work on that. He could bounce outside to tackle next season or stay at guard, but his future looks bright.



PFF grade: N/A Notes: Thomas missed the entire season with an injury he suffered during practice early in the year. After redshirting, he’s expected to be part of the Tigers' offensive line rotation during the 2020 season. Farrell’s Take: Like Sanders, Thomas never had a chance to impact due to injury, but he will be needed next season.

PFF grade: 68.3 Notes: Ngata didn’t start a game for Clemson in 2019, but he did appear in every one and played a total of 305 snaps, catching 17 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns. One of the knocks on Ngata was his struggles with drops, as he had three on 36 total targets. With Tee Higgins likely headed to the NFL, Ngata’s role should increase in 2020. Farrell’s Take: Ngata will play a bigger role next season and needs to work on his flexibility and route running, but his size and athletic ability are excellent. He should be next in line at Clemson after Justyn Ross.



PFF grade: 68.5 Notes: With a deep group of offensive linemen at Georgia, Webb only appeared in two games, playing 13 total snaps. With several departures along the Georgia offensive line, Webb should have a chance to earn more playing time in 2020. Farrell’s Take: Webb was a guy we expected to see limited time this season, but down the line we expect him to be an elite center or interior lineman.

