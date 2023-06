CJ May has been visiting the University of Georgia for nearly two years. May has always liked the atmosphere at Georgia on his visits. The Highland Home, Alabama edge defender has taken multiple trips to the Classic City. Yesterday, May worked out in front of outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe at Georgia's prospect camp. May turned in a performance that earned him a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia.

May shared with UGASports what the experience was like, detailed his relationship with Georgia, and spoke on the meaning of this offer and how it impacts his recruitment going forward.