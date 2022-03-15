Chidera Uzo-Diribe fitting right in with Bulldogs
One, two, three, focus.
That's how Chidera Uzo-Diribe starts his meetings with Georgia's outside linebackers. After walking in and chatting with his players about shoes, music, and anything else under the sun, Georgia's new outside linebackers coach calls them to order and gets down to the business of football.
So far, he's fitting in just fine in his first few weeks in Athens.
"It’s almost like he’s a player, if you want me to be honest," senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. "He relates, but you still have that respect for him."
Georgia hired Uzo-Diribe early in February. At just 29 years old, he checks in as the youngest coach on the Bulldog staff.
"Chidera gives us great energy, enthusiasm, played the position," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "It's easy to recruit outside backers, defensive ends to the University of Georgia because we’ve produced a lot of them. But it’s also easy to recruit to him because he played the position with tremendous success, had a stint in the NFL, got a really good track record, high character, very enthusiastic."
With his age, Uzo-Diribe relates very well to the current players on the team. He's had music debates with players on Twitter and tweeted a picture of some of his shoe collection as well.
Uzo-Diribe brings that same energy to the field as well. Junior defensive lineman Zion Logue noticed it during one of the team's offseason runs.
"He was out there having us fired up," Logue said. "Me and Nolan (Smith), we’re always the ones that are making noise and talking during the runs and stuff like that. He came out there with the same energy. We’ve just loved him ever since he’s been here."
Uzo-Diribe is one of four new hires the Bulldogs made this offseason. Smart said one of the foremost factors in those decisions was how well the new coach fit the established culture at Georgia.
So far, Uzo-Diribe is checking all the boxes.