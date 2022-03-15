Chidera Uzo-Diribe fitting right in with Bulldogs

One, two, three, focus. That's how Chidera Uzo-Diribe starts his meetings with Georgia's outside linebackers. After walking in and chatting with his players about shoes, music, and anything else under the sun, Georgia's new outside linebackers coach calls them to order and gets down to the business of football. So far, he's fitting in just fine in his first few weeks in Athens. "It’s almost like he’s a player, if you want me to be honest," senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. "He relates, but you still have that respect for him."

Chidera Uzo-Diribe during his playing days at Colorado.

Georgia hired Uzo-Diribe early in February. At just 29 years old, he checks in as the youngest coach on the Bulldog staff. "Chidera gives us great energy, enthusiasm, played the position," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "It's easy to recruit outside backers, defensive ends to the University of Georgia because we’ve produced a lot of them. But it’s also easy to recruit to him because he played the position with tremendous success, had a stint in the NFL, got a really good track record, high character, very enthusiastic." With his age, Uzo-Diribe relates very well to the current players on the team. He's had music debates with players on Twitter and tweeted a picture of some of his shoe collection as well.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQnVsbGRvZyBQYWNrIGhhcyBUb3VjaGRvd24g4oC877iPPGJy Pjxicj4yM+KAmXMgd2hlbiB5b3Ugc3RlcCBmb290IG9uIGNhbXB1cyB5b3Ug YmV0dGVyIGNvbWUgY29ycmVjdCDigLzvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LZWVwSXRHMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLZWVwSXRHMjM8L2E+IOKaq++4j/CflLTw n5C2IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby82NElnNlE1cjB1Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vNjRJZzZRNXIwdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGlkZXJhIFV6 by1EaXJpYmUgKEBDb2FjaERpcmliZTk2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRGlyaWJlOTYvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDA5OTk2NDkwNzQ4 NTU5Mzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK