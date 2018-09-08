COLUMBIA, S.C. – Last year in Game 2 at Notre Dame, Georgia beat the Fighting Irish, making a statement for the success that was to come later on.

Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, the third-ranked Dawgs made a similar statement as they plucked the Gamecocks 41-17. This one wasn’t close.

The Bulldogs might have muddled their way through most of the second quarter, but in the third, the team found a gear that South Carolina couldn't match, scoring three straight touchdowns to put the game away.

The final stats told a similar tale.

Georgia (2-0) outgained South Carolina 477 to 335

Individually, quarterback Jake Fromm brushed off a slow start that included his first interception of the year. The soph completed 15 of 18 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown—a 34-yarder to Mecole Hardman on the first drive of the third quarter.

Hardman enjoyed a stellar day for the Bulldogs, leading all receivers with six carries for 103 yards.

The Bulldogs also gave an excellent account of themselves on the ground. One week after being criticized for the lack of a second-level push, the Bulldogs rushed for 271 yards against the Gamecocks, led by Elijah Holyfield with nine carries for 76 yards and D’Andre Swift at 12 for 64, including a 17-yard touchdown for Georgia’s second score.

Holyfield and Brian Herrien also tallied rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who led 41-10 before the Gamecocks finally scored on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bentley to Bryan Edwards.

The game couldn’t have started any better as far as the Bulldogs were concerned, when Deandre Baker picked off Bentley and dashed untouched for an apparent Pick-6, only to inexplicably drop the football a little too early, at the 1-yard line.

Thankfully, linebacker Juwan Taylor had the presence of mind to pick up the football and step over and walk into the end zone to complete the scoring play.

Georgia’s lead grew to 14-0 only minutes later, when Swift scored from 17-yards out, capping a four-play, 76-yard drive that was sparked by a 30-yard run by Hardman and a subsequent personal foul.

The Gamecocks would get on the board at the 7:18 mark on a receiver pass from Deebo Samuel to a wide-open Edwards, before the two teams traded field goals, first on a 45-yarder by Rodrigo Blankenship, then Parker White answering with a 26-yarder with 5:57 left in the second quarter.

A poor punt toward the end of the half by Joseph Charlton gave the Bulldogs one final opportunity with 53 seconds left, and Georgia took advantage as Fromm and the offense drove 40 yards to set up Blankenship for a 44-yard field goal to send the game to the half.

The Bulldogs were just getting started.

Georgia iced the game in the third quarter, scoring on a 34-yard pass from Fromm to Hardman before the two connected one possession later on a 42-yard play, setting up Elijah Holyfield for a 5-yard run and a 34-10 lead.

Unfortunately, all the news wasn’t good.

The Bulldogs lost starting left tackle Andrew Thomas to an injury in the third quarter. He had to be helped from the field.

He was replaced by freshman Cade Mays, who played the rest of the game. NEXT UP: Georgia returns to action on Saturday when the Bulldogs host Middle Tennessee State.