For tight end Charlie Woerner, there was no worse feeling than seeing his teammates take the field for the national championship against Alabama.

“I was pretty bummed out. It really sucked watching, knowing that I could have been out there to help the team,” Woerner said. “I was sitting on the sideline, supporting my team and doing what I could, but at the end of the day I wanted to be out there.”

No doubt.

The week before in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, Woerner found himself a key part of Georgia’s offensive game plan, catching three passes for 21 yards before suffering the leg injury that ended his season.

“I was having a blast out there. That was a really fun game,” he said. “I started out the game, had two or three catches, then obviously got hurt and couldn’t finish it out. But, yeah, that was a fun game to start.”

Exactly what the injury to his leg was, Woerner declined to say, although he did acknowledge he stayed in the contest for a few plays after it initially occurred.

Fortunately for Woerner, the injury is history.

Healthy and ready for his junior season, it’s a new beginning of sorts for Woerner and the rest of the tight ends, who are now being coached by offensive coordinator Jim Chaney after Shane Beamer’s move to Oklahoma.

“It’s a little different. Coach Beamer was a great coach for us, but Coach Chaney is a little different. He’s the OC so he knows the offense in and out better than anyone ever could. It’s his play-calling so being in the room with him lets us get inside his head a little bit,” Woerner said. “It lets us see more of what he’s going to do and it lets us get our minds like the quarterbacks almost.”

There’s one big difference between Chaney and Beamer.

“He yells a little bit more,” Woerner said. “I don’t know. He’s the OC so it’s a little different because he’s trying to call plays and coach us on the field. So, he’s kind of spread thin at practice, but he’s doing a good job.”

Of course, the big question is how will Chaney coaching the position translate to tight ends seeing more targets on the field?

Woerner certainly hopes so.

Last year, Bulldog tight ends combined to catch just 22 passes for 245 yards. Isaac Nauta caught more than that – 29 for 361 – his freshman year in 2016.

“I hope so. I think so, that’s definitely the anticipation in the room that we’ll get the ball a little more next year,” Woerner said. “Maybe we can sweet talk him, bring some cookies in for him, some sweet tea and he’ll get the ball to us a little more next year.”

All kidding aside, Woerner said Chaney – who coached tight ends for one season with the St. Louis Rams – is bringing more technical aspects to the position that perhaps were missing before.

“We’re doing a ton of fundamentals right now,” Woerner said. “It’s really kind of like going back to the basics of tight ends, blocking, running routes … a lot of basics.” Woerner said Chaney hasn’t missed a beat.

“It’s like riding a bike,” he said. “He’s picking it back up pretty easily. He’s doing well with the transition.”