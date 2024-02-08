Charlie Condon on dealing with expectations; this year's team
Season Opener: Friday, February 16 against UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.
Dealing with expectations both external and internal is nothing new for Charlie Condon.
A consensus All-American, the redshirt sophomore is coming off perhaps the greatest season for a freshman in Georgia history after batting .386 with 25 homers and 67 RBI.
When Major League Baseball holds its draft in July, Condon is expecting to hear his name called within the first five picks.
But even with the spotlight casting a glare on Condon like never before, he’s not about to stand in the shade.
Expectations? Bring them on.
“External expectations have definitely changed a little bit, but the way I see it, expectations for myself have always been really high. So, that doesn’t change,” Condon said. “I’m always going to hold myself to a high standard. I did it last year and I’m going to do the same this spring. It’s the same mission. I’m just ready to get started.”
Whatever success Georgia hopes to enjoy in Wes Johnson’s first season as head coach, Condon will play a big role.
You may see him in some spots never seen before.
Besides first base and the outfield, to add to his versatility, Johnson’s worked him at third base and even some shortstop.
Though it remains to be seen how much game action he’ll see at those positions, the fact Condon is able to add such versatility to his already impressive baseball dossier gives major league scouts even more reasons to covet his services.
For the many new teammates just getting to know Condon like former Tech outfielder Dylan Carter, just being around him has been a pleasure.
“He’s really a one-in-a-million-type guy. (Condon) is the best player on the field no matter who we're playing, and he’s the coolest guy in the locker room,” Carter said. “There’s not many out there like him, and it’s good to be around people like that."
He knows he’s good. Everybody around him knows he’s good, but if you saw him in public he’d be just like any other guy in town.”
With Opening Day a week from Friday against UNC-Asheville, Condon said he and the entire team are ready to get their season underway.
Despite being picked to finish sixth in the SEC East by league coaches, Condon believes the Bulldogs are being overlooked.
“It’s a strong group. We’ve got a lot of guys coming in with a lot of experience from other conferences, and just getting to know the guys this fall and show up with a lot of grit and a good work ethic,” he said. “We’ve seen that throughout the fall and so far this spring. It’s going to carry to Opening Day for sure.”
As with most teams that have been scrimmaging against each other for the last three weeks, next Friday cannot get here soon enough.
“We’re chomping at the bit,” Condon said. “We’ve been playing each other since September, so to come out here at Foley and see someone in a different color is going to be fun.”
Condon also likes the depth he’s seeing with this year’s team.
In the outfield, where Condon is expected to see much of his time, new additions have given Johnson as many as six options he can use depending on circumstances and opposing pitchers that particular day.
The infield, too, has plenty of options.
One of Johnson’s designs from the fall was to have every position player take on more than one spot on the field.
As a result, Condon believes the depth alone will make Georgia a better team.
“That’s one of the strengths of this offense, just versatile pieces. We’ve got guys who can pick each other up as defensive replacements and, depending on what kind of starting pitcher we’re facing, we’ve got a lot of different lineups we can use,” Condon said. “We’ve got a lot of moving pieces, and I think that’s one of the strengths of this lineup. A lot of SEC teams will have lineups that are set in stone, but we’ll be circulating, keeping guys fresh and getting them lots of at-bats.”