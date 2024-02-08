Dealing with expectations both external and internal is nothing new for Charlie Condon.

A consensus All-American, the redshirt sophomore is coming off perhaps the greatest season for a freshman in Georgia history after batting .386 with 25 homers and 67 RBI.

When Major League Baseball holds its draft in July, Condon is expecting to hear his name called within the first five picks.

But even with the spotlight casting a glare on Condon like never before, he’s not about to stand in the shade.

Expectations? Bring them on.

“External expectations have definitely changed a little bit, but the way I see it, expectations for myself have always been really high. So, that doesn’t change,” Condon said. “I’m always going to hold myself to a high standard. I did it last year and I’m going to do the same this spring. It’s the same mission. I’m just ready to get started.”

Whatever success Georgia hopes to enjoy in Wes Johnson’s first season as head coach, Condon will play a big role.

You may see him in some spots never seen before.

Besides first base and the outfield, to add to his versatility, Johnson’s worked him at third base and even some shortstop.

Though it remains to be seen how much game action he’ll see at those positions, the fact Condon is able to add such versatility to his already impressive baseball dossier gives major league scouts even more reasons to covet his services.