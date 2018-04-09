Kobe Hudson is one of the premiere 2020 prospects in the country and he was set to announce his commitment Friday April 13, but he has decided to push that decision back.

The 6-foot-1, 183 pound playmaker out of Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County was planning to visit Florida State last week during spring break, but wasn't able to make it due to a family vacation.

He is now planning to visit Florida State and Georgia before he makes his decision. He is set to visit the Bulldogs April 21 for their spring game and a mid-week visit to Tallahassee is being discussed.

Alabama and Auburn are the two other schools Hudson is still considering and he has visited each school numerous times.

Hudson now plans to announce his decision April 27 at 10am ET at Troup County high school.

He finished 2017 with 896 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He added an interception pick six on defense.