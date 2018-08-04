Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney isn’t one to lavish a lot of praise on individual players. That’s typically not his style.

However, when it comes to redshirt freshman Isaiah Wilson, he'll admit the future is bright.

“Where he is today and where he’ll be when he walks out at Georgia is going to be an incredible jump, no doubt about it,” Chaney said Saturday morning at the Butts-Mehre Building. “I’ll also add that, from where he walked in the door, to where he is now, has been an incredible jump. He’s done a real good job of working his butt off. It’s very important to him.”

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds on Georgia’s fall camp roster, Wilson redshirted as a true freshman while he acclimated himself to college football.

His hard work apparently paid off.

The Brooklyn native lined up as the starting right tackle throughout the spring, and although Kirby Smart will tell you no job is assured, it will certainly be a surprise if Wilson’s not on the field when the Bulldogs kick off their opener against Austin Peay.

“You can’t replace his mass and athleticism whatsoever,” Chaney said. “What he’s had to do is learn the speed of the game and how fast and how physical this game is and he’s gotten better at that. Every day in, you see him improve.”

The best is apparently yet to come.

“He’s a large body. He can do things wrong, and they’ve still got to run around a mountain to get to the quarterback. That’s a good thing for us. We like those big kids; you guys know that. What you’ve got to understand is, when you go big, and when you develop a team the way we try to do it with physical play at the line of scrimmage, we’re going to try and beat you up--up front.”

Of course, Wilson isn’t the only giant on Georgia’s offensive line.

Right guard Ben Cleveland is certainly no baby at 340 pounds, while left tackle Andrew Thomas comes in at 320 with left guard Kendall Baker and center Lamont Gaillard listed at 305 and 308, respectively.

“With that (having a bigger offensive line), there are some inherent [issues] that come with it. Quicker D-linemen might give us a little bit of trouble, but we think by the end of the game, us beating and pounding on you, our bigs will overcome you. That’s kind of what we’re looking at.”