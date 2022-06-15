Championship run: Biggest play from each game - National title

However, as we revisit this magical Monday night in Indy, we focus on quarterback Stetson Bennett , whose 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell in the fourth quarter gave Georgia the lead it will not relinquish.

Ringo’s play will forever be remembered in the same prestigious company as Herschel Walker running over Bill Bates of Tennessee, Buck Belue’s throw to Lindsay Scott to beat Florida, and David Greene’s P44 touchdown pass to Verron Haynes to defeat Tennessee, a play where the late, great Larry Munson made “Hobnail Boot” a part of the Georgia vernacular.

Maybe it was Jalen Carter's block of a 48-yard field goal attempt to keep the score 13-9. Or William Poole's key breakup on a third-and-12 as Alabama was driving to reclaim the lead. Then there's Kelee Ringo's 79-yard pick-6 to give the Bulldogs the coveted crown.

Ask five different fans and you may receive five different answers.

For those who witnessed Georgia’s win over Alabama that gave the Bulldogs their first national championship in 41 years, trying to pick the one key play that propelled the program to victory is almost impossible to choose.

It was a performance some doubted would occur.

Until Zamir White scored with just 1:20 to go in the third quarter, Georgia's offense had struggled for most of the game.

Even after Alabama scored nine points to go up 18-13 with 13:14 left, no doubt many wondered whether Bennett would be able to bring the Bulldogs back against the mighty Crimson Tide.

Two minutes later, the college football world had its answer when Bennett hooked up with Mitchell on a perfectly thrown 40-yard pass to regain the lead for the final time.

The Bulldogs would not trail again.



“AD went up and made it. He ran a great route. He went up,” said Bennett, whose fourth-quarter fumble led to Alabama taking an 18-13 advantage before leading the Bulldog comeback.

“Yeah, I mean, I knew that once I fumbled the ball, I was not going to be the reason we lost this game. Coach (Todd Monken) dialed up awesome play action,” Bennett said. “We had been running the ball a lot, and I think we went three straight play action and then one deep ball, then we got them to jump offsides, because they'd been timing up the snap a lot.”

It should also be noted that running back James Cook sacrificed his body to give Bennett time to throw the ball, emblematic of the team first attitude the 2021 squad personified.

Although Bennett - who would later throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers with 3:33 left - would not admit it publicly, the victory was sweet for different reasons.



Throughout the year, many fans clamored for JT Daniels. But Bennett never flinched. That chip that many thought existed, never did.

Bennett was asked if he planned on doing any celebrating upon returning to Athens.

“I think we might celebrate a little bit tonight here in Indy first,” he said. “But I haven't seen my family yet. I just want to go hug their—they're the ones who have been in my corner the entire time, always supported me. That's what I'm looking forward to right now.”