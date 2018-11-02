This Saturday in Lexington, the winner of the Georgia-Kentucky game will capture the SEC East. This is particularly noteworthy for the host squad, considering the ‘Cats haven’t even come close to seizing a conference championship since they actually won the SEC title in 1976. That year they shared the crown with the Bulldogs—at least that’s what some records indicate. The Dogs whipped the ‘Cats during the 1976 regular season, 31 to 7, and finished with a 5-1 SEC record and a trip to the Sugar Bowl. On the other hand, Kentucky had opened its conference slate two weeks before, losing to Georgia and being defeated by Mississippi State, and would finish with a 4-2 SEC mark and a Peach Bowl appearance. Therefore, how can the Wildcats legitimately lay claim to sharing the 1976 conference championship with the Bulldogs? Well, according to some, Kentucky has little right to claim the co-championship.

Game action of Georgia's 31-7 rout of Kentucky in 1976 in Lexington.

It all began more than a year before Kentucky’s on-field loss to Mississippi State in 1976, when the Maroon Bulldogs’ Larry Gillard, a standout defensive tackle, was declared ineligible by the NCAA just as the ’75 season was getting started. Apparently, Gillard had accepted a discount on a $62 purchase from a clothing store—a discount of a whopping $12. What’s more, every MSU student—not just Gillard—had received the same discount from the store. After Gillard was declared ineligible, MSU’s head coach, Bob Tyler, decided to fight the ruling by filing suit with the Chancery Court. The coach won the suit, giving him an injunction allowing Gillard to play in ’75. However, in the spring of 1978, or just a few months after Gillard had finished his MSU career by being selected first-team All-SEC, the NCAA won on appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court—a court that MSU followers say consisted of primarily Ole Miss graduates—whereby the clothing store owner was not allowed to present his side of the story in the official proceedings. Unfortunately, if Coach Tyler had accepted the original punishment of Gillard being suspended for the 1975 season, the star State defender would have been eligible for the ’76 and ’77 campaigns. Nevertheless, in the end, MSU became the first Division I-A football program to forfeit games due to NCAA sanction, relinquishing 19 on-field victories Gillard had played in from 1975 through 1977, including the 14-7 win over Kentucky in 1976. In the fall of 1978, the SEC’s Executive Committee ruled “that the NCAA’s punishment of Mississippi State was enough for the violation of both organizations’ rules,” giving Kentucky a 5-1 conference record in 1976, instead of 4-2, and a share of the conference title—or what remains only the program’s second SEC title after capturing an outright championship in 1950. Notably, although the Wildcats would retroactively receive a championship trophy from the SEC, Kentucky never purchased championship rings for its 1976 team. Georgia didn’t acknowledge Kentucky’s co-championship whatsoever—and still hasn’t to this day.

The SEC's co-champions in 1976 according to the conference (top); the SEC's lone champion in '76 according to Georgia (bottom).

“We don’t recognize that,” said then-UGA head coach Vince Dooley in 1984 when asked about the ‘Cats’ co-championship of 1976. Curiously, even Kentucky didn’t recognize its shared conference title—at least in its record of year-end results—until the late 1980s. Regardless, with a victory over Georgia this Saturday, Kentucky will be just one step closer to capturing its third SEC championship—or would it be only its second? The correct answer probably depends on whom you ask.

Curiously, ten years after the SEC's Executive Committee ruled that Kentucky had shared the championship in 1976, the Wildcats finally acknowledged as much in their record of year-end results in 1988 (right).

While Kentucky claims a debatable conference title, other schools recognize disputed national championships. From Princeton’s 28 to Alabama’s 17 to, from just last season, the one national title recognized by Central Florida, there are a host of programs which claim championships, whether consensus or not, despite not being ranked No. 1 by what were considered the major poll(s) of the time. After not capturing a national championship in nearly 90 years of playing football, Georgia finally won an undisputed national title in 1980. Still, seventeen years later in 1997, the Bulldogs suddenly claimed they had won a “consensus” national championship in 1942. The majority of the NCAA-recognized selectors—none of which was considered a major poll, and most of them retroactive—had declared the Bulldogs No. 1 in 1942. The program eventually did so as well—but not until more than a half-century after the fact.

Oddly, as late as 1996 (left), after not claiming a national championship for the 1942 season, the Bulldogs suddenly declared as much in 1997 (right).