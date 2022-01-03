CFP Championship News and Notes: Bowers good to go

Bowers good to go

Kirby Smart did not seem very concerned about the status of freshman tight end Brock Bowers, who he revealed has been dealing with a shoulder issue. In the second half of the Orange Bowl against Michigan, Bowers appeared to reaggravate what Smart termed an old injury, and did not return. After the game, Smart said that Bowers asked to go back in, but was kept out as a precaution. Monday, Smart was asked to give an update. Again, his status for the National Championship next Monday against Alabama (8 p.m., ESPN), does not appear to be a concern. “He's good. He was good in the game. That same shoulder has bothered him all year, to be honest. It's not like it's something new that just came up,” Smart said. “It bothers him from time to time at practice. It happens to a lot of our players, to be honest with you. I had it when I played. It's something you have to just deal with. In the offseason we'll get a look at it, see if it needs to be repaired surgically or whether or not it's something that he can rehab and continue to strengthen the muscles around it.” It’s easy to understand why Bowers’ well-being figures to be a key to Georgia’s success against the Crimson Tide. With a team-leading 52 catches for 846 yards (16.3 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns, Bowers has been targeted 75 times. Each is a Georgia single season record for a tight end. His 12 TD catches are also a single-season Bulldog record for all receivers. He caught 10 passes for 139 yards against Alabama in the SEC Championship, both season highs. “I think this guy is one of the premier players in college football. I know he's just a freshman,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. But this guy's got great size. He's a good blocker. He's physical. He's tough, and he's got wide receiver skills in every way, shape or form, which makes it difficult, being a bigger guy, for bigger guys to cover him. It makes it also difficult for smaller guys to cover him.”

Nick Saban said Brock Bowers is one of the premiere players in college football. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Smart not worried about any "bogeyman"

One of the funnier exchanges during Monday’s Zoom presser came when a reporter, referring to Alabama’s run of wins over Georgia, asked Smart if he was afraid of the “bogeyman” that is the Crimson Tide. There was just one problem. The reporter pronounced it as BO-geyman, like Bogart, as opposite to “boogie-man.” Smart appeared confused. “First off, what is a BO-geyman,” Smart asked. “What did you reference it as?” The reporter responded: “I said, Alabama is a bogeyman to Georgia football,” she said. Again, Smart kept a straight face. “I don't know exactly what that is, so it's hard for me to answer that question, other than they've also been a problem and a thorn for any team they've played besides ours,” Smart said. “We have that in common with a lot of teams.”

On controlling Jameson Williams

If the Bulldogs want to win their first national championship since 1980, cornerback Derion Kendrick knows he and his cohorts in the secondary will have to do a much better job against Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams torched the Bulldogs during the SEC Championship, catching seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 41-24 win. So, how can the Bulldogs do better? “We’ve just got to lock in, do what we normally do, don't try to do too much,” Kendrick said. “Everybody make plays, just top collegiate level plays. Everybody is going to make plays. It's about what you do next play.” Although that may be easier said than done, at least the Bulldogs will not have to deal with fellow wideout John Metchie. Metchie caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, but suffered an ACL injury and will miss the game.

Getting pressure on Young

After not recording a single sack against Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young, Smart was asked how that could change in Monday’s second meeting? “He's really way more elusive than people give him credit for,” Smart said. “He’s an extremely good athlete. Has elite spatial awareness. He knows where people are, where his people are, where he's protected, where he's going with the ball beforehand.” Nevertheless, Smart knows his Bulldogs have to find a way to get him on the ground if they want to enjoy any semblance of defensive success. “It wasn't for a lack of trying. And we brought a lot of different pressures. They did a good job picking those pressures up,” Smart said. “At the end of the day, there are four or five guys that are one-on-one up there. Somebody's got to win one-on-one.” Bottom line, Smart is going to leave it up to his defense to get Alabama’s offense off the field as quickly as possible. “A lot of times you're better at pressure when you're not on the field as long, and you're winning some third downs. We had some really critical third-down losses that, hey, they didn't beat us. We busted,” Smart said. “You can't do that, not and beat a good football team. You're giving them extra snaps every time that happens, and you can't do that.”

Quoting the Bulldogs