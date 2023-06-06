Although Sony Michel certainly regrets losing out on a title in 2017, the former Georgia running back is like every other Bulldog fan when it comes to relishing the program’s back-to-back national championships.

“I’m a proud alumnus and a proud fan,” Michel said in an interview with UGASports. “It’s fun watching them from afar, and it’s good to see that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Along with former teammate and current Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb, Michel was arguably part of the nation’s most dynamic running back combo in 2017.

Michel, who will always be remembered for scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Oklahoma, finished the year with 156 carries for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chubb rushed 222 times for 1,345 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Together the pair set the standard at Georgia for running backs to follow.

“Always good to see the young guys come in and be able to join the brotherhood at Georgia, and not only continue the tradition, but be able to succeed, too,” Michel said. “That’s huge. It reflects on Coach (Dell) McGee as a coach. He’s a good coach. He knows how to help young men come from high school and help them become elite college running backs and pros.”

Michel gives significant credit to McGee.

With two Super Bowl rings to his credit (2018 with New England and 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams), Michel said it was those early lessons from McGee which enabled him to enter the league and have a successful professional career.

“It was really about helping us get ready for that next level. That was the biggest thing he did for us. He helped prep us,” Michel said. “He’s been on that level. He was able to give us the knowledge as a coach, as a father, and just a big brother. He was able to pour things into us from all aspects, and I thought that was huge.”

Although they’re doing their own thing in the pros, Michel said he and Chubb still stay in touch. Even if they can’t get to Athens as much as they’d like, they’re both just a phone call away and at the disposal of Georgia’s current running backs following in their footsteps.

“We talk to them. We talk to guys here and there,” Michel said. “I’ve talked to many of the younger backs, making sure they’re good, making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Currently a free agent, Michel said he’s still got more football left in him. He's presently training, hoping to receive a call that will give him a chance at one more Super Bowl ring.

“It’s crazy. Before you get into the league, you never think about it. But once you’re in, you realize real quick that everybody is chasing that one goal,” Michel said. “Winning that Super Bowl makes you want to keep winning, see how many you can win. So, you try to be on good teams, competitive teams, and reach the highest level.”