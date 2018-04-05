



Unless you followed the UGA football program from 40 years ago—and followed it closely—you likely have never heard of Louis Freedman. Nevertheless, the inspirational account—a true underdog story—of the Bulldog defensive lineman from 1976 to 1978 is one worth noting.

A 210-pound Jewish kid, who could barely run a 5.0 flat in the 40, without a single scholarship offer—not even any interest expressed by a school—out of the Benedictine Military School in Savannah doesn’t quite seem to fit the bill as an eventual standout defensive lineman for a major college program. But that’s who Freedman was, then became, at the University of Georgia.

Walking on the UGA football team essentially on a whim in the fall of 1975, Freedman earned a scholarship at the end of his freshman season—the only Bullpup player to do so of 30 walk-ons. Starting the second game of his first varsity season at Clemson (since the first-string right defensive guard was suspended because of being involved in a bar fight) Freedman, who “had hardly played, played like a veteran” it was reported, by tallying two sacks against the Tigers. A month later versus Vanderbilt, he came off the bench to total seven tackles, including a staggering four sacks (during Freedman’s time, the number of tackles was the lone defensive statistic UGA considered “official”). A month into the 1977 season, he earned the UPI’s Southeastern Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 14-13 win over Ole Miss, and was a starter from then on. After recording 65 tackles, including eight sacks, as a junior, Freedman made 48 tackles the following season, including 34 solo stops. He was called the "epitome" of Georgia's '78 "Wonderdog" squad—a team which won three games as an underdog within the first month of the season.

I caught up with the fun-loving, jovial Louis Freedman from his home in Savannah, Ga.:

PG: How did you decide to walk on at Georgia in 1975?

LF: After high school, I started going to Georgia and had moved into Russell Hall (dormitory). A couple of kids I got to know decided to walk-on the football team. I wasn’t recruited by anybody—I mean nobody, not even a small school. But, I thought, well, I’ll just go out there and see what happens. So, I went to Coach Ayers (Howard “Doc” Ayers, the head coach of the UGA freshman team at the time), asked him if I could try out, he asked, “Can you play?” And I said, “Sure.” I then tried out, and everything from there just started to work out.

PG: I’m guessing, you had to be probably the only Jewish player on the team. Was that awkward for you at all?

LF: Actually, there was another guy [who was Jewish] at some point while I was there. But, no, it wasn’t awkward really, but I was the first Jewish kid some of my teammates had ever met before. It was kind of funny. A lot of the boys (teammates) were from the “country,” whereas I came from a rather Orthodox home, so I think some of them were interested in meeting me for the first time.

PG: What was it like to be on something UGA hasn’t had in decades—a second football team primarily made up of freshmen?

LF: Well, you wanted to get “that call.” You see, the freshmen practiced on the upper [Woodruff] fields. And, once you got that call, if you got it all—“Come on, Freedman! Come on down here [to the varsity’s lower fields]!”—to be a “dummy,” you were on the scout team.

PG: What was it like to finally earn a scholarship, and the only one received among the 30 walk-ons who remained on the 1975 team by the end of the year?

LF: I was home for Thanksgiving and I got a phone call saying there was something for me to sign. I said, “What?” It was a scholarship. Mike Cavan (assistant coach) was in town, I met up with him, and I signed the scholarship. Suddenly, he said, “You got to get back to bowl practice now.” So, I had to leave Savannah immediately, and go back to Athens.

PG: And here, you started by the second game of the next season…

LF: You know, I consider myself lucky. Players in front of me, unfortunately, started to get hurt but, when that happened, I had the opportunity to show people I could play. If some of my teammates hadn’t gotten injured, I really don’t think I would have had that opportunity.