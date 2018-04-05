Unless you followed the UGA football program from 40 years ago—and followed it closely—you likely have never heard of Louis Freedman. Nevertheless, the inspirational account—a true underdog story—of the Bulldog defensive lineman from 1976 to 1978 is one worth noting.
A 210-pound Jewish kid, who could barely run a 5.0 flat in the 40, without a single scholarship offer—not even any interest expressed by a school—out of the Benedictine Military School in Savannah doesn’t quite seem to fit the bill as an eventual standout defensive lineman for a major college program. But that’s who Freedman was, then became, at the University of Georgia.
Walking on the UGA football team essentially on a whim in the fall of 1975, Freedman earned a scholarship at the end of his freshman season—the only Bullpup player to do so of 30 walk-ons. Starting the second game of his first varsity season at Clemson (since the first-string right defensive guard was suspended because of being involved in a bar fight) Freedman, who “had hardly played, played like a veteran” it was reported, by tallying two sacks against the Tigers. A month later versus Vanderbilt, he came off the bench to total seven tackles, including a staggering four sacks (during Freedman’s time, the number of tackles was the lone defensive statistic UGA considered “official”). A month into the 1977 season, he earned the UPI’s Southeastern Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 14-13 win over Ole Miss, and was a starter from then on. After recording 65 tackles, including eight sacks, as a junior, Freedman made 48 tackles the following season, including 34 solo stops. He was called the "epitome" of Georgia's '78 "Wonderdog" squad—a team which won three games as an underdog within the first month of the season.
I caught up with the fun-loving, jovial Louis Freedman from his home in Savannah, Ga.:
PG: How did you decide to walk on at Georgia in 1975?
LF: After high school, I started going to Georgia and had moved into Russell Hall (dormitory). A couple of kids I got to know decided to walk-on the football team. I wasn’t recruited by anybody—I mean nobody, not even a small school. But, I thought, well, I’ll just go out there and see what happens. So, I went to Coach Ayers (Howard “Doc” Ayers, the head coach of the UGA freshman team at the time), asked him if I could try out, he asked, “Can you play?” And I said, “Sure.” I then tried out, and everything from there just started to work out.
PG: I’m guessing, you had to be probably the only Jewish player on the team. Was that awkward for you at all?
LF: Actually, there was another guy [who was Jewish] at some point while I was there. But, no, it wasn’t awkward really, but I was the first Jewish kid some of my teammates had ever met before. It was kind of funny. A lot of the boys (teammates) were from the “country,” whereas I came from a rather Orthodox home, so I think some of them were interested in meeting me for the first time.
PG: What was it like to be on something UGA hasn’t had in decades—a second football team primarily made up of freshmen?
LF: Well, you wanted to get “that call.” You see, the freshmen practiced on the upper [Woodruff] fields. And, once you got that call, if you got it all—“Come on, Freedman! Come on down here [to the varsity’s lower fields]!”—to be a “dummy,” you were on the scout team.
PG: What was it like to finally earn a scholarship, and the only one received among the 30 walk-ons who remained on the 1975 team by the end of the year?
LF: I was home for Thanksgiving and I got a phone call saying there was something for me to sign. I said, “What?” It was a scholarship. Mike Cavan (assistant coach) was in town, I met up with him, and I signed the scholarship. Suddenly, he said, “You got to get back to bowl practice now.” So, I had to leave Savannah immediately, and go back to Athens.
PG: And here, you started by the second game of the next season…
LF: You know, I consider myself lucky. Players in front of me, unfortunately, started to get hurt but, when that happened, I had the opportunity to show people I could play. If some of my teammates hadn’t gotten injured, I really don’t think I would have had that opportunity.
PG: In a 41-0 win at Clemson in 1976—your first start after hardly playing in the season opener—you totaled two sacks, and all after dislocating your finger on the first play, right?
LF: Yes, I was playing behind Jeff Sanders [at right guard] and was in on three or four plays against Cal (season opener vs. California). All of the sudden, I was the starter at Clemson because of the fight (the bar fight). Immediately after the first play of the game with Clemson having the ball, I just glanced down at my hand and my fingers were all screwed up. I turned to [linebacker] Ben Zambiasi, and he just yelled, “Pull it (his dislocated finger) out!” I then saw the offense approaching the line of scrimmage so, like a crazy kid, I pulled it out, and kept on playing.
PG: Tell me about the 1977 Ole Miss game, when you were named the UPI Southeastern Defensive Player of the Week. Also, a newspaper writer indicated following the game that you endured anti-Semitic comments from opposing players (“Mississippi players were calling him things that cannot be repeated”). Was that so?
LF: 1977 was not a good year (5-6 record), but against Ole Miss, we won a real close one. I recovered a couple of fumbles. (In all, Freedman made five tackles, including a sack, recovered two fumbles, caused a fumble, and deflected a pass which was intercepted.) It was a great time. As far as the names, no, that didn’t really go on. If it did, I wasn’t listening. I mean, I had a nickname—“Mole.” How would a newspaper writer know what was being said on the field, anyway (laughing)?
PG: What was your greatest on-field moment while at Georgia?
LF: In that Ole Miss game, I blocked a pass which was intercepted by linebacker Jeff Lewis. The Georgia Tech game my senior year—I remember that one vividly. But, I probably had my best game, and I just hate the fact that we lost, against Stanford in the Bluebonnet Bowl. I might have had my best game then, but we blew it. (The Bulldogs’ had a 22-0 lead before losing, 25-22.)
PG: You called yourself lucky but, simply, what drove you to go from a player not even recruited, to walking on, to becoming a two-year starter?
LF: You know, I loved football. One thing I learned while playing high school ball, if you’re not having a good time, you shouldn’t be out there. Playing football, I had a very good time—I really did. And playing for Coach Russell (defensive coordinator Erk Russell) probably made the biggest difference in the world because you’d do anything for him, and he would never have to raise his voice. I think he was the greatest coach of all time.
PG: What do you cherish about your time as a UGA football player?
LF: With some of your college teammates, you become really, really close with them. When you get to come back every year to see and talk with them, that’s the greatest part—the thing I mostly cherish. You know, a lot of the coaches were pretty young when I was at Georgia, and a lot of them are still around, so it’s good to see and talk with them too.
PG: So, what happened after you stop playing football at Georgia?
LF: I graduated at the end of spring quarter (1979) and came back to Savannah—and haven’t left since. I started working for a fuel company. Then, I went into business with my father running a Radio Shack franchise. I did that until we closed the store in 2007. From there, I went to work for a commercial real estate company in property management and leasing. But then, in 2013, I got sick—not good—with a septic hip. I was in the hospital for two months. It didn’t look good for me. It caused my kidneys to go bad. And, I am now waiting for a kidney transplant… So, if anyone wants to donate a kidney, call Emory Hospital (laughing)!
PG: In your condition is it hard to associate the UGA football program?
LF: Actually, I’m doing better. I’m on home dialysis now and hook up at night when I go to bed. So, I live a pretty normal life, and am actually very lucky. For all these years, I try to make a game or two each season. Last year, we had the 40th reunion of the ’77 team, and I’m looking forward to the 40-year reunion of the ’78 team this year.
PG: Please tell me about your family.
LF: My wife, Elissa, is the love of my life because she has always taken care of me, especially when I was sick. We have two boys, Matthew and Isaac. Matthew goes to school in Boston and Isaac is at Kennesaw State.
PG: Louis, before we go, can you think of anything else you sometimes reflect back on when thinking of your time as a Bulldog player?
LF: This is kind of a funny story… My freshman year at Georgia, I saw this wristwatch—a real good-looking watch for about $100. I showed it to my father, and he said how right then, my parents were paying for my college and could not afford to buy me the watch. I said, “Okay, no problem.” But, the night I signed my scholarship, my dad came home and tossed the watch at me (laughing). And, I still have that watch. You know, playing football at Georgia was really a great time—and there’s nothing like being a Bulldog on a Saturday night!