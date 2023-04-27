When Philadelphia traded up to get the ninth pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter said he crossed his fingers.

"I had high hopes for Philly," said Carter, who soon received the call he was hoping for, that Philadelphia was indeed him their selection.

The selection by the Eagles comes just one year after taking former teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia later added linebacker Nolan Smith, selecting the Savannah native with the 30th overall pick in the first round.

"I already had good vibes when I went up there for my visit, and now I'm getting to come back and play with two of my former teammates, Jordan and Nakobe, that's an exciting moment for me," Carter said. "Those guys were the leaders of our 2021 team, so I know if I've got any questions, I can ask them or anybody else."

Carter proved to be one of the most dominant players in college football, with many draft experts projecting him to go No. 1 in the draft—that is, until the tragic night of Jan. 15, when former teammate Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed.

Carter was charged with misdemeanor offenses of racing and reckless driving, before ultimately pleading no contest. A less-than-impressive effort at Georgia’s Pro Day further appeared to further cloud his future.

But the Eagles obviously felt Carter’s talent outweighed any perceived risks.

"They (the Eagles) didn't really as much about the accident," Carter said. "It was pretty much just getting to know me and knowing the love I have for this game. They didn't really ask me about the tragedy, it was just to know me and the guy that I am."

Despite dealing with injuries for much of the year, Carter’s dominance was there for all to see. With the ability to take on sometimes three blockers at a time, opposing teams rarely had a chance.

A member of the Associated Press and Coaches All-SEC first team, Carter played in 13 games, totaling 32 tackles with 31 quarterback hurries.

'Wherever I was going to go, that team was going to get the best player in the draft," Carter said. "I had high hopes for Pilly because I had a good visit with them, and I'm ready to go play."