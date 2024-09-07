Carson Beck ties major Georgia record

Georgia dominated the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 48-3 in the Bulldogs' home opener.





Quarterback Carson Beck finished his day with 242 yards passing and five touchdowns, completing 18 of his 25 passes.





Beck’s five passing touchdowns tied the Georgia program record for most thrown in a game. He is the eighth Georgia quarterback to tie the record, with the last one being his predecessor, Stetson Bennett. Ironically, Bennett tied that record in 2021 versus UAB, the same game where Beck was projected to be the starter by the media.





If you were to ask Beck’s teammates, they’d say it was just another day.





“Just precise, man. He does this every day,” running back Branson Robinson said of Beck. “I mean, we see it in practice every day, so I'm not shocked at all.”





While Beck didn’t get the chance to surpass the record, originally set by David Greene in 2004 when he led the Bulldogs to a blowout 45-16 win over LSU, he did enjoy having a wealth of playmakers.





Beck hit nine different receivers, with Arian Smith finishing as his top receiver. The Lakeland, Florida, native finished the game with 73 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Beck also found Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett, Lawson Luckie, and Colbie Young for touchdowns as well.





“Yeah, I think it makes my job really easy,” Beck said about his bevy of receivers. “Not that being a quarterback is easy by any means, but as long as I keep my mental processing right and I'm in the right place with the ball, we can count on guys to be open and be in the right spot at the right time. So having that talent definitely makes my job a little bit easier.”





The Bulldogs and Beck will now turn the page to their SEC opener, where they will travel to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats. Kickoff inside Kroger Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.



