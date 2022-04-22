Career outing for Nolan Crisp

Earlier this week, Scott Stricklin admitted he and pitching coach Sean Kenny didn’t really know what to expect when they inserted Nolan Crisp into the starting rotation a month ago.

It’s safe to say he will not be coming out anytime soon, especially after his career effort to pitch the No. 14 Bulldogs past Alabama on Friday night in Tuscaloosa, 4-2.

Crisp threw a career best 5.2 innings of shutout ball, with five strikeouts and no walks, before being pulled in favor of Jaden Woods with two out in the six.

Woods surrendered a couple of solo home runs before Jack Gowen came on to retire four of the five batters he faced to pick up his seventh save.

With the victory, the Bulldogs improve to 27-11, 10-6 in the SEC East.

“Nolan just keeps picking us up,” Stricklin said during his post-game radio show. “He just keeps getting better. He’s such a competitor.”

Stricklin was only half-joking when he said that Crisp did not want to come out of the game.

“He wanted to fight on the mound; he wanted to stay in. He said ‘Coach, he's not out here yet,’ but we had already made the call,” Stricklin said. “But he threw outstanding, and he deserved that win. I’m glad we were able to hold on.”

All Georgia’s runs came in the first inning.

Following a sacrifice fly by Parks Harber, freshman Cole Wagner hit an opposite three-run homer to left for a quick 4-0 lead.

Although the Bulldogs wasted a couple of opportunities for more runs later in the game after getting a runner to third and less than two out, Woods and Gowen made sure Georgia held on to its lead.

The loss dropped Alabama to 23-16, 8-8 in the SEC. The two teams continue the series Saturday at 4, with Jonathan Cannon starting for the first time in three weeks since feeling soreness in his forearm.