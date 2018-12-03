A career-night from guard Tyree Crump carried Georgia to a 92-75 win over Texas Southern Monday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

The junior from Bainbridge poured in 25 points, sparked by five 3-pointers (5 of 7), bettering his previous career high of 17 set against Kentucky and Saint Mary’s.

He wasn’t the only Bulldog in double-figures. Four other players did as well, including Nicolas Claxton with 15 points before fouling out with 2:47 to play, followed by Rayshaun Hammonds with 14 Derek Ogbeide 13 and Teshaun Hightower 10 for Georgia which shot 49.2 percent (32 of 65) and out-rebounded the Tigers 49-35.

Derrick Bruce led Texas Southern with 17 points, followed by Jeremy Combs 15 and Trayvon Reed with 14.

Monday’s contest was actually one of Georgia’s better wins.

Texas Southern – which has won the SWAC for six straight seasons – competed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, and earlier this year beat Baylor 72-69 and handed Oregon a rare loss in Euguene last week, 89-84.

However, on this night, Texas Southern (3-6) never truly threatened, getting only as close as 13 points in the second half, as Georgia (5-3) was able to maintain control, ultimately going up by as many as 24.

Georgia played arguably its best half of the year in jumping out to a 52-35 lead.

In the first half the Bulldogs shot 56 percent from the floor (21 of 37), connecting on 6 of 15 three-point attempts while committing just five turnovers.

Texas Southern started well enough, jumping out to a 15-14 lead on a three-pointer by Bruce, only to see the Bulldogs go on a 7-0 run to go ahead 21-15 with 11:40 left in the first half.

The Tigers would get back as close as three but another surge by the Bulldogs, highlighted by a 9-0 run, bumped the lead to 40-25.

The game against Georgia was the latest in what’s been an ambitious schedule for Texas Southern, which has also played the likes of Gonzaga, Iowa State and San Diego State, along with beating Baylor and Oregon.

Georgia returns to action Dec. 15 against Arizona State while Texas Southern entertains Concordia this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.