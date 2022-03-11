Cannon, Collins pace Bulldogs
As Georgia’s Friday night starter, it’s Jonathan Cannon’s job to set the tempo for his team and make skipper Scott Stricklin’s afternoon as comfortable as he possibly can.
Mission accomplished on both counts.
Cannon was solid, allowing one run on five hits over six innings with no walks and a career-high 11 strikeouts for the Bulldogs, who eased past Lipscomb at Foley Field, 8-3.
“My goal on Friday’s is to set us up for the rest of the weekend,” Cannon said. “I was able get ahead of a lot of batters and throw a lot of strikes. That was a big improvement that I made from last week. I was just able to make some better pitchers.”
Stricklin liked what he saw.
“Jonathan’s just really reliable. Besides being talented, that’s a lot of pitching talent when he’s on the mound,” Stricklin said. “He throws 95-96 miles per hour, throws four pitches for strikes and does everything you have to do to be successful on the mound.”
Sophomore designated hitter Corey Collins continued his good work at the plate. Collins went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo homers for the Bulldogs (11-3).
“I’m just trying to slow it down and get pitches to hit,” Collins said. “I’m just trying to keep it simple.”
The home runs were No. 5 and 6 on the year for Collins.
After Lipscomb struck for a first inning run against Cannon, Georgia answered back in the inning’s bottom half with a long home run to right center by Collins. It was his team-best fifth this year.
The Bulldogs added single runs in the second and fourth, before a pair of two-out RBI singles by Fernando Gonzalez and Cory Acton (2-for-2) pushed the margin to 5-1.
“When Fernando got that hit it was almost like a relief. We’d been pressing with runners in scoring position, and Cory had a good approach hitting the ball to the opposite field,” Stricklin said. “That gave us a little breathing room.”
Home run No. 6 of the year by Collins extended the lead to 6-1.
A pair of unearned runs by Lipscomb brought the Bisons back within three in seventh, but Georgia answered with two unearned runs of their own in the inning’s bottom half to go up 8-3.
Collin Caldwell, Will Pearson and Davis Rokose closed out the game. Rokose retired all four batters he faced, striking out two.
NOTE: Georgia officials announced that Saturday’s scheduled 2 p.m. game has been postponed. The Bulldogs and Bison will now play a double-header Sunday at 1.