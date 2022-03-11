Cannon, Collins pace Bulldogs

As Georgia’s Friday night starter, it’s Jonathan Cannon’s job to set the tempo for his team and make skipper Scott Stricklin’s afternoon as comfortable as he possibly can.

Mission accomplished on both counts.

Cannon was solid, allowing one run on five hits over six innings with no walks and a career-high 11 strikeouts for the Bulldogs, who eased past Lipscomb at Foley Field, 8-3.

“My goal on Friday’s is to set us up for the rest of the weekend,” Cannon said. “I was able get ahead of a lot of batters and throw a lot of strikes. That was a big improvement that I made from last week. I was just able to make some better pitchers.”

Stricklin liked what he saw.

“Jonathan’s just really reliable. Besides being talented, that’s a lot of pitching talent when he’s on the mound,” Stricklin said. “He throws 95-96 miles per hour, throws four pitches for strikes and does everything you have to do to be successful on the mound.”

Sophomore designated hitter Corey Collins continued his good work at the plate. Collins went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo homers for the Bulldogs (11-3).

“I’m just trying to slow it down and get pitches to hit,” Collins said. “I’m just trying to keep it simple.”

The home runs were No. 5 and 6 on the year for Collins.