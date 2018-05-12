ALBANY, Ga. - The Hinton brothers are well known in the recruiting world, as both have been huge prospects since before they even entered high school. Chris, the elder of the two, committed to Michigan back in August and hasn’t wavered on his word since.

Myles, the younger of the two, is also a wanted man in Ann Arbor, and it showed with one of the position coaches appearing in Albany to watch Hinton throw the shot put in the Georgia state track meet.

“It was really cool,” Hinton said. “When I was in the ring, I looked over and saw Coach [Greg] Mattison and it gave me an extra boost of confidence for my throws.”

Hinton was even sporting the maize and blue while on the sidelines, but that could’ve been just because he knew Mattison was planning on stopping in.

“I kind of knew, but I didn’t know when they were going to be here,” Hinton said. “It was still a good surprise.”

The five-star offensive tackle made sure to make it known that just because his brother is committed to Michigan, that doesn’t mean that he will be a shoe-in to follow.

“I’m trying to keep it as wide open as I can,” Hinton said. “I just want to go to the best place for me.”