Georgia had an incredible run in its 2018 recruiting class, finishing No. 1 for the first time in the Rivals.com era dating back to 2002 and by a wide margin.

The Bulldogs signed eight five-star prospects in DB Tyson Campbell, DE Brenton Cox, OL Jamaree Salyer, OL Cade Mays, RB James Cook, DE Adam Anderson, QB Justin Fields and RB Zamir White along with a bunch of high-end four-star prospects as well.

It was the first time since 2004 when USC did it that one team signed eight five-star prospects. And Georgia does not seem to be taking a backseat in the 2019 class, either.

Coach Kirby Smart has the Bulldogs at second place in the team recruiting rankings behind only Alabama but a few things are going in Georgia’s favor: The national champion runner-up has two five-star commitments (Alabama still has none), the highest average star ranking nationally at 4.06 and only 18 total commitments (Alabama has 21).

Every team in the top five has 20 or more commitments, so that’s seemingly to Georgia’s advantage because it has room to add more high four- and five-star prospects.

In this feature on Rivals.com, we ask National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to weigh in on the topic and give his opinion on whether Georgia will finish with the top-rated class for the second-straight recruiting cycle.



