UGASports.com

It may have taken two years, but Georgia fans finally got to hear the news they had wanted all along: Demetris Robertson will be a Bulldog, per a commitment video released via Youtube.

The top athlete in the nation and the top player in the state of Georgia, as well as the nation's No. 8 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class, Robertson announced his intentions to transfer from the Cal Golden Bears on June 21.

During his tenure with the Golden Bears, the former five-star prospect started 13 of 14 games, had 57 receptions, and posted 837 receiving yards to go along with seven receiving touchdowns. Those marks were enough to earn Robertson Freshman All-American honors, Cal's most valuable freshman award, and to match or break records set by current NFL stars Desean Jackson and Keenan Allen.

Additionally, those numbers would rank him second in all categories among current Bulldogs, trailing only senior receiver Terry Godwin.

Robertson's sophomore campaign was cut short by surgery, as he only participated in two games, and as a result, he received a medical redshirt.

While unclear as of yet, it is expected Robertson will petition the NCAA for immediate eligibility based on a hardship waiver. Should that come to fruition, Robertson would have three years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Originally from Savannah, Robertson attended both Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day School during his high school career.

Georgia was a finalist in Robertson's initial decision on May 1, 2016. The Bulldogs were thought to be the landing spot, with Cal and Notre Dame also in the mix. The ceremony, in which Robertson revealed a painting, took place in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and was attended by former Bulldog Sony Michel.

Despite Robertson spurning the Bulldogs, head coach Kirby Smart wished Robertson well following the decision.