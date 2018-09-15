1-1-1 - Jeremiah Holloman, Tyler Simmons and Jayson Stanley all had their first career touchdowns. Simmons had his via the run, but the other two were on the receiving end. We had a similar stat last week with the running backs.

2 - Second straight game for Deandre Baker with an interception, and the seventh of his career. Baker also forced a fumble in this game as well.

3 – Jake Fromm tied his career high with three touchdown strikes. He also had three against Samford last season. He has thrown for scores in eight career games.

4 - It doesn’t seem like a lot, but Isaac Nauta and Mecole Hardman led the way with four receptions in the game. It was the first time that a tight end for Georgia led or co-led the Bulldogs in receptions in a game since Nauta and Riley Ridley each had five against Vanderbilt in 2016.

9 – Mecole Hardman finally broke one, returning a punt return 70 yards for a touchdown. He is the ninth different Bulldog to have scored that way in the 2000s. Isaiah McKenzie, Damien Gary, Mikey Henderson, Brandon Boykin, Tyson Browning, Reggie Davis, Thomas Flowers, Prince Miller and Hardman have all took it to the house in one of football's most exciting plays—the TD punt return.

10 - Ten different players ran the ball for UGA: two quarterbacks, five tailbacks and three wide receivers.

11 - According to the good folks at Pro Football Focus, Georgia's defense has missed just 11 tackles in their first three games.

11.25 - Also according to Pro Football Focus, Elijah Holyfield averaged 11.25 yards after contact on each rushing attempt versus MTSU.

12-for-14 – Georgia was 5 for 5 on Saturday in converting red zone chances into touchdowns. For the season, the Bulldogs have converted 12 for 14 for six-point plays.

15 – Quarterback Justin Fields ran for a 15-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. It was his first career touchdown run. He added his second career touchdown pass later in the game.

23 - Rodrigo Blankenship now has 23 touchbacks on the season on 23 kickoffs.

29 –Twenty-nine players for the Dawgs had at least one tackle. Juwan Taylor led the way with six.

80.6 – The three Georgia quarterbacks have combined for that incredible completion percentage. Jake Fromm is 37-for-46 (80.4), Justin Fields is 14-for-17 (82.4) and Matthew Downing is 3-for-4 (75.0) passing this season. That's only 13 incompletions.

100 – Elijah Holyfield had a combined 100 yards rushing in his first two games of 2018. In the third game of the season, Holyfiled added exactly 100 yards rushing. It was the second straight game in which he set a career-high in rush yards.

100 to 17 – Georgia has outscored its opponents in the first half by that whopping score in three games. The Bulldogs only lead 35 to 7 in second half scoring, and in the fourth quarter alone they trail 7 to 0.