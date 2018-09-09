0 – The total number of seconds Georgia has trailed in the last four meetings against South Carolina. There have been a few ties, but at no time have the Bulldogs trailed.

1-1-1 – D’Andre Swift, Elijah Holyfield, and Brian Herrien each had a touchdown run. If the Dawgs didn’t put on the brakes at the end, then maybe James Cook or Prather Hudson could have added one as well.

2.7 – The rush yards per attempt that South Carolina had on Saturday. Last week, the Gamecocks averaged 6.9 yards on the ground. They also had just one first down courtesy of the run.

6 – Deandre Baker notched his sixth career interception. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his first career pick-six as he dropped the ball before going in the endzone.

7 – Seven times in 30 games (including both this season) under Kirby Smart have the Bulldogs rushed for 200 or more yards and passed for 200 or more yards in the same game. On Saturday they had 271 on the ground and 202 through the air.

9 - Jake Fromm finished 15-for-18 passing, but completed his last nine passes.

10 – Richard LeCounte had a career-high ten tackles in the game.

11:57 – The Bulldogs had possession of the ball for 11:57 in the fourth quarter alone. Don’t forget last week’s game against Austin Peay had just ten minutes of action in the fourth quarter.

14-of-14 – Rodrigo Blankenship is now perfect in having all 14 kickoffs resulting in touchbacks.

30 - The Dawgs had 30 first downs in a game for the first time since 2015. Their opponent in that 2015 game was the Gamecocks.

41 – The 41 points was the most South Carolina has allowed at home under Will Muschamp.

51 – Georgia now has 51 all-time wins over South Carolina in its history. That ties South Carolina with Florida for fifth place for the team that the Bulldogs have defeated the most.

76 – Holyfield had a career-high 76 yards rushing on nine attempts. The nine attempts tied a career-high (2017 at Georgia Tech).

103 – Mecole Hardman had a career-high 103 yards receiving. He also had a career-high six receptions and was five yards shy of tying a career-high in rush yards. He ended up with 30.

839 to 127 – That is the amount of rush yards that Georgia has compared to South Carolina in the last three meetings (maybe the Bulldogs run that state as well).