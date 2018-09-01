0 – This was the first shutout by Georgia in a season opener since 2003, when the Dawgs blanked Clemson 30-0. It was also the second shutout by a Kirby Smart Bulldog team (last season vs. Tennessee)

2 – Austin Peay converted just two third downs (13 attempts) compared to Georgia who converted four on 9 attempts

3 – Three transfers played their first game for Georgia: Demetris Robertson, Jay Hayes and Devonte Wyatt

5 – Riley Ridley had his fifth career TD reception. He had two as a freshman and two more as a sophomore.

6 – Number of first time starters in the game for the Dawgs.

8-for-8 – Rodrigo Blankenship was a perfect on kickoffs for touchbacks.

9 – For the ninth time, Jake Fromm threw for at least two touchdown passes in a game compared to his seven games with less than two touchdown passes.

9 and 3 – There were nine receptions by Georgia running backs in the game and three by tight ends.

11 – Eleven different Dawgs ran the ball for Georgia. D’Andre Swift led all Bulldogs with eight attempts.

12.6 - Number of yards Austin Peay averaged per possession. Georgia averaged 42.3 yards per possession.

19-of-22 – Georgia has now won 19 of their last 22 season openers.

30 - Thirty different Bulldogs registered a tackle in the game

33 – Rushing yards by Justin Fields. Last season, Jake Fromm’s highest was 36 vs. Vanderbilt.

40+ - With 45 points, Georgia marked the eighth time it has scored 40 or more points under Kirby Smart. The Dawgs are 8-0 in those games.

55 – Freshman Jake Carmada punted three times for a 55-yard average with a long of 63.

59 – Mecole Hardman’s touchdown reception went for 59 yards. He has five career touchdown catches and three have gone for 59 or more yards.

72 – Demetris Robertson scored on a 72-yard run. It was the longest touchdown run by a Georgia wide receiver since Terrence Edwards had a 74-yard touchdown in the 2000 Outback Bowl against Purdue.

152 – Total yards by Austin Peay (91 rush, 61 pass)

508 – Total yards by Georgia (284 rush, 224 pass)