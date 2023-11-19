1/1 – Dillon Bell threw for a touchdown late in the first quarterback and the running back/wide receiver had a receiving touchdown midway through the second quarter. He became the first Georgia player since Terry Godwin in the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl against Penn State to accomplish such a feat.

2 – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint caught touchdown passes from both Bell and Carson Beck. The two touchdown receptions were a career-high for the wide receiver.

2-for-11 – Tennessee went 2-for-11 on third down conversions against Georgia after converting 44.3 percent of its third downs entering the game.

2-for-15 – Georgia only had two penalties in the game (for 15 yards). The two ties the lowest they have had in a game this season (2 vs Florida).

3 – Beck threw three touchdown passes in the game. It was the third time this season in which he threw at least three.

3.5 – Mykel Williams had the Dawgs’ lone sack. His 3.5 sacks this season is tied for the team-lead with Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

3.74 – Tennessee gained 75 yards and scored on its first offensive play from scrimmage. After that play, the Volunteers averaged 3.74 yards per play the rest of the game.

5 – After the 75-yard touchdown run by Tennessee, Georgia has now allowed an opening drive touchdown in five straight games. Prior to that, the Bulldogs allowed an opening drive touchdown four times in their previous 60 games.

6 – Kendall Milton scored his eighth touchdown of the season late in the third quarter on Saturday. It was his sixth straight game with a rushing touchdown.

7 – Georgia has defeated Tennessee in seven straight games. It's the longest win streak the Bulldogs have had against the Volunteers in series history.

7 – Brock Bowers and Rosemy-Jacksaint each had seven receptions on Saturday to lead the Bulldogs. It was the seventh time in Bowers’ career that he had at least seven in a game, while the seven for Rosemy-Jacksaint was a career-high.

8-0 (x3) – Georgia became the first SEC school ever to finish 8-0 in conference play in three straight seasons.

10 – Tykee Smith had a career-high 10 tackles and led the Bulldogs against the Volunteers.

12 – Georgia has won its last 12 games in which it has trailed at any point during the game.

14 – Georgia snapped Tennessee’s 14-game home winning streak. The previous team to defeat the Volunteers at home was the Bulldogs in 2021.

14 – Georgia extends its longest-ever road winning streak to 14 games.

14 – Strangely enough, the 14 rush attempts by Milton against Tennessee was his career-high.

26 – Bowers now has 26 career touchdown receptions. He is four away from tying Terrence Edwards for the all-time lead by a Bulldog.

26 – Georgia scored in 26 straight quarters before failing to score in the fourth quarter against Tennessee.

27 to 13 – The Bulldogs had over twice as many first downs as the Volunteers. The 27 for Georgia was its most in a road game this season, while the 13 was Tennessee’s second fewest under Josh Heupel.

28 – Georgia won for the 28th game in a row. The streak is tied for the most ever by any SEC team (Alabama 1978-80 and Alabama 1991-93).

33 – Arian Smith had Georgia’s longest rush of the game by going a career-long 33 yards. It was his first offensive touch since the UAB game on September 23rd.

38.9 to 12.4 – Georgia has outscored Tennessee 272 to 87 in its last seven meetings for an average score of 38.9 to 12.4.

40:58 – The Bulldogs dominated the time of possession battle by controlling the ball for forty minutes and 58 seconds. It is the largest time of possession in the Kirby Smart era and the longest by Georgia since controlling the ball for 42:23 against Missouri in 2014.

55 – Peyton Woodring has made all 55 of his extra points this season.

56.9 – After converting 9-of-13 third downs, the Bulldogs have converted 56.9 percent of their third downs this season. That percentage leads all of college football.

72.9 – Beck went 24-for-30 passing against Tennessee and currently has a 72.9 completion percentage this season. It is currently sixth in the nation, just percentage points behind Graham Mertz. The 72.9 would also be a single season record for the Bulldogs.

170 – Bowers passed A.J. Green and now stands in fourth place in school history in career receptions with 170.

250+ - Beck threw for 298 yards against the Volunteers. He has thrown for at least 250 yards in all 11 games this season. He is the only player in the FBS that has done this.

255 – Beck had 24 completions against Tennessee to bring his season total to 255. He is now in fifth place in a single-season by a Bulldog.

1,500+ - Two Georgia players went over the 1,500-yard milestone on Saturday. Dominic Lovett now has 1,503 yards receiving, and Milton has 1,537 yards rushing.

2,485 – Bowers has 2,485 yards receiving in his career. He remains in fifth place all-time on the Georgia list, but is now 17 away from tying Tavarres King for fourth place.

3,320 – Beck has 3,320 pass yards this season. He is in sixth place on the Georgia single season record.