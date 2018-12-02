



0-for-2 – Alabama fumbled twice in the game (including one in the endzone) and Georgia recovered neither of them.

1 – Richard LeCounte caught his first career interception, and it happened during Alabama’s first drive of the game. J.R. Reed added an interception as well.

2-for-3 - The Dawgs were 2-for-3 on fourth down conversions, but the one that failed was costly.

3 of 6 – Tua Tagovailoa struggled against the Bulldogs and threw two interceptions in a game for the first time in his career. He now has six career interceptions and three of them have come against Georgia.

5 – D’Andre Swift became the fifth player to have a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the SEC Championship (Errict Rhett, Dennis Riddle, Percey Harvin, and Kenny Hilliard are the others).

6-for-93 – Georgia’s tight end combo of Isaac Nauta and Charlie Woerner caught six passes on Saturday for 93 yards. One of the catches was a 20-yard touchdown by Nauta.

7-1/2 - D’Andre Walker added another sack and now has a team-leading 7-1/2 sacks this season.

9 – Riley Ridley’s touchdown in the third quarter gave him nine this season. That's tied for the second most in a season in Georgia history. Only Terrence Edwards’ 11 in 2002 were more.



14 – The bad news for the Dawgs is that the 14-point comeback was the largest in SEC Championship game history.

27 – Jake Fromm had three touchdown passes and now has 27 for the season. It's the third highest total in Bulldog history. Aaron Murray has the top two totals of 35 and 36.

39 - Georgia has an 0-3 record when Fromm throws for 30 or more passes in a game. This time he threw for a career-high 39.

39:39 – Georgia led for 39 minutes and 39 seconds during the game. The Crimson Tide came into the game trailing for just one minute and ten seconds through its first 12 games.

40% - Tua completed just 40 percent of his passes (10-of-25). That was his lowest all season by a lot. He had only two games under sixty percent this season, and his low was at 54.5 percent from Missouri.

51 – Jake Fromm had three touchdown passes in the game. That brings his total to 51 on the career, and sits tied for fourth all-time in Bulldog history (tied with Matthew Stafford).

227 - Georgia had 227 total yards in the first half against Alabama and had 227 total yards in the second half against Alabama.

301 – Fromm had 301 yards passing on the day. It was his second career 300-yard pass game, and it was the first time Alabama has allowed a 300-yard passer since Chad Kelly of Ole Miss had 341 in 2015.

1,037 – D’Andre Swift added 75 yards to his rushing total. and now has 1,037 yards rushing this season. He became the 14th different Dawg to reach 1,000 in a season.

2007 – Georgia’s last win against Alabama came in 2007 in Tuscaloosa (Britney Spears remembers that game).