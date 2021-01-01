UGASports - By the Numbers (Peach Bowl)

1-for-11 – The Bulldogs struggled to convert third downs, going just 1-of-11 on third-down opportunities.

2 – UGA scored two points on a safety on the last play of the game. It was the sixth safety the Dawgs' have recorded in a bowl game and the first since 2013 vs. Nebraska.

3 – On the safety, Azeez Ojulari was credited with a sack as well. He had three sacks on the day, tying a Georgia bowl record with David Pollack, Marcus Howard, and Trenton Thompson.

3-0 – Georgia now has a 3-0 record against Cincinnati with the other two victories coming in 1942 and 1976.

4 – Jake Camarda had a put go a mere four yards. He later had one that traveled 57 yards, but the four-yard one led to a Bearcat score.

4-0 – JT Daniels is now 4-0 in the four games he has started for the Dawgs.

7 – Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker tied for the team lead with seven tackles apiece.

8 – The eight sacks by Georgia tied a school record for a bowl game (Azeez Ojulari had three, Adam Anderson had two, Jordan Davis, Malik Herring, and Quay Walker each had one). The other time the Bulldogs had eight in the postseason was against Hawai’i in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs also wore black that day and defeated a previously undefeated non-Power Five team.

8-2 – Georgia finishes the season with an 8-2 record. It's the third time the Bulldogs have claimed such a record. They also finished 8-2 in 1931 and 1933 under Harry Mehre.

10-6 – Georgia is now 10-6 against AP top-10 teams under Kirby Smart.

11 – Zamir White scored from nine yards out early in the fourth quarter. It was his 11th touchdown rush of the season.

12 – Georgia’s defense had a total of 12 tackles for loss.

19/310/2 – Those are the receiving stats of George Pickens’ two career bowl games. He had a game-best seven receptions for 135 yards and a score on Friday. 19 catches, 210 yards and two touchdowns

20 – Cincinnati forced two turnovers on Georgia’s offense. It was the 20th straight game that the Bearcats have forced a turnover which is the longest active streak in the nation.

24 – This was the 24th consecutive season that the Bulldogs have played in a bowl game. It's the longest active streak in the nation.

45 – Georgia finished with 45 net yards on the ground. That's the second time this season the Bulldogs failed to reach 100 yards rushing. That total is the fewest the team has had in a bowl game.

53 – It was a 53-yard field goal that Jake Podlesny booted with three seconds left to put the Dawgs ahead 22-21. It was his career-long and tied a Peach Bowl record.

55 – Arian Smith caught a nice 55-yard pass for the game’s longest reception. Smith has two catches on the season (one for 31 yards and one for 55 yards).

79 – Jerome Ford of Cincinnati scored on a 79-yard run early in the second half. It was the longest rush against the Bulldogs since Justin Vincent had an 87-yard run for LSU in the 2003 SEC Championship.

392 – Daniels threw for 392 yards in the game (second highest of his career). It was also the most allowed by the Bearcat defense this season.

15,301 - That was the official attendance of the Peach Bowl.





(Cover photo provided by Georgia Sports Communications)