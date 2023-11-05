1 – Javon Bullard sealed the victory for the Bulldogs on Saturday when he notched his first interception of the season. It was the third of his career with his other two coming last January in the CFP Championship against TCU.

2 – Carson Beck had two touchdown passes against Mizzou, with both coming on third down. It's the second straight game that he's thrown for two scores, and the fifth time this season he's had multiple touchdown passes.

2 – Dominic Lovett scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game when the former Missouri star caught a six-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. It was his second as a Bulldog.

2 – Only four of the 26 wins during the Dawgs’ win streak have come by single digits. Missouri accounts for two of those.

3 – Oscar Delp tied his career high with three receptions in the game. He also added a touchdown reception, his third of the season.

3 – The Dawgs defense had three sacks against the Tigers. Jalon Walker led the way with 1.5, while Tykee Smith had one and Zion Logue had a half-sack.

3 – Beck was sacked three times. He was sacked a total of five times in his first eight games of the season.

3-for-53 – Luther Burden III had three receptions for 53 yards and a score (and a two-point conversion).

7 – A trio of Georgia players were tied for the team lead in tackles on Saturday. Smael Mondon, Tykee Smith, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson all had seven. Dumas-Johnson would leave the game with an injured forearm.

7 for 95 - Ladd McConkey set a career-high with seven receptions in the game. He also had a team-best 95 receiving yards in the contest.

9-0 – Georgia is 9-0 over the last two seasons in games during which they've trailed at any point.

12-1 – Georgia improves to 12-1 all-time against Missouri and has won ten straight in the series.

14 – Kendall Milton scored on a 15-yard run midway through the third quarter. It was his fifth touchdown of the season and the 14th of his career.

24 - The Bulldogs won for the 24th straight time at Sanford Stadium. The 24 ties a Bulldog record set originally from 1980 to 1983.

26 – Georgia has won 26 games in a row which is now the third-longest win streak ever by an SEC team.

45 of 77 – Daijun Edwards ran for a team-leading 77 yards on Saturday, with 45 of them coming in the fourth quarter.

46.7 – Brady Cook completed 46.7 percent of his passes against the Dawgs (14-of-29). He entered the game completing 69.7 percent of his passes this season.

151 – Missouri ran for 151 net yards against Georgia. It was the second most yardage allowed by the Bulldogs this season (the most came against Auburn, with 219).

320 – Nazir Stackhouse is listed at 320 pounds. On Saturday, he had his first career interception.

2,716 – Beck has 2,716 yards passing this season. He needs 284 more to reach 3,000 for the year. Only nine times in Georgia history has a quarterback thrown for 3,000 yards in a season.