1 – Rara Thomas scored his first touchdown reception with Georgia—hands high and foot inbounds—after getting 12 in his career with Mississippi State.

3 – Brock Bowers had his third straight 100-yard receiving game. It is the first time a Bulldog has done this since Terrence Edwards in 2002.

3 – Speaking of tight ends, Oscar Delp grabbed his third career touchdown reception and his second of the season.

3 – Carson Beck threw for 300 or more yards for his third straight game. It was the first time since Aaron Murray that in 2013.

3 – The Bulldogs’ defense notched three sacks (Jamon Dumas-Johnson – 1.5, Chaz Chambliss – Kamari Lassiter – 0.5, Jalon Walker – 0.5, Raylen Wilson – 0.5). It's the third time this season the Dawgs have had exactly three sacks in a game.

3.9 – Ray Davis averaged 3.9 yards on the ground for Kentucky—the only time this season he's finished a game under four yards per carry.

3-for-3 – Peyton Woodring connected on all three field goals against Kentucky, including one from a career-long 42 yards out.

3-of-6 – A Mark Stoops-led Kentucky team has allowed 50 or more points six times, and three of them have come against Georgia (59 in 2013, 59 in 2014, 51 in 2023).

4 – Carson Beck threw for a career-high four touchdown passes. He had four in his three previous games combined.

5 – Malaki Starks led the Dawgs’ defense with five tackles.

5 – Brock Vandagriff set a career-high by completing five passes in the game, including a seven-yard TD strike late in the game.

6-0 - The Bulldogs are 6-0 for the fifth time in eight seasons under Kirby Smart.

7 – Andrew Paul scored his first career touchdown. It was a seven-yard reception late in the game.

10 – Bowers has ten 100-yard receiving games in his career. The ten officially ties Terrence Edwards and Fred Gibson for the most by a Bulldog (Gibson had another, but his 109 in the 2001 Music City Bowl isn't included due to bowl games not counting until 2002).

11 – Kendall Milton scored late in the first half from five yards out for his second touchdown rush of the season and 11th of his career.

11.11 – Beck averaged 11.11 yards per pass attempt against Kentucky. He had gone over ten yards once prior to this season (10.56 vs UAB).

13 – For the 13th time under Smart, Georgia put up at least 50 points in a game.

14 – Georgia has defeated Kentucky in 14 straight meetings. What makes it more amazing is that the Wildcats have only won 12 in the series overall.

14 – Georgia set the tone by scoring 14 points in the first quarter after scoring just 17 points in the first quarter in its first five games combined.

19 – The longest rush by either team was 19 yards courtesy of Cash Jones. It was his only run of the game.

22 – The Bulldogs amassed 22 first downs via the pass. It tied last season’s game against the Commodores as the most first downs by the pass for Georgia in the 2000s.

23 – Georgia has won 23 straight games overall. That's tied with Tennessee from 1937 to 1939 for the fourth longest streak by an SEC team.

23 – Georgia has also won 23 straight games at Sanford Stadium as well (the school record is 24, set from 1980 to 1983).

24 – The late third quarter touchdown by Bowers gave him 24 for his stellar career. The 24 moved him into second place by himself on Georgia’s all-time list.

28 – Beck had a career-high 28 completions on Saturday night.

48 – Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky had the game’s lone interception. He picked off Beck’s pass in the third quarter and returned it 48 yards.

78 - Georgis leads the SEC in scoring defense, only allowing 78 points through six games.

99 – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint set a career-high and just missed the 100-yard mark by getting 99 yards receiving.

156 – Bowers led the Dawgs with seven receptions. The reigning Mackey Award winner now has 156 in his career and sits in seventh place on Georgia’s all-time reception list. He is two behind Mohamed Massaquoi for sixth place, and five behind Fred Gibson for fifth.

307– Beck threw for 307 yards in the first half alone. He is one of six players in the FBS, and the only player in the SEC to throw for over 300 yards in the first half this season.

329 to 55 – Last week Kentucky rushed for 329 yards against Florida. This week the Bulldogs held the Wildcats to just 55 yards rushing.

349.7 - Georgia leads the SEC in passing offense, completing an average of 349.7 yards per contest.

389 – Beck threw for a career-high 389 yards, the fourth highest by a Bulldog in the Smart era.

435 – Bulldog quarterbacks threw for a combined 435 yards against the Wildcats. Only the 439 yards passing against Oregon in last season’s opener exceeded that under Smart.

2,368 – Bowers added 132 yards to his receiving total. He now has 2,368 for his career, holding sixth place on Georgia’s list. He's five behind Brice Hunter for a tie for fifth.