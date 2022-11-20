0 – Georgia allowed zero first half points for the fifth time this season.

1 – Georgia had one sack in the game. The sacks were divided, as Robert Beal Jr. and Javon Bullard each earned half.

1-for-5 – The Bulldogs only had one touchdown in five trips to the red zone against Kentucky.

2 – The Dawgs failed to score at all in one of those five trips. For just the second time this season, Georgia failed to score a point when they got inside the red zone. Overall, the Bulldogs have scored in 59 of 61 trips inside this season.

2 – Kelee Ringo had his second interception in the last three games.

2 – Fellow defensive back Kamari Lassiter led the Bulldogs with two tackles for loss against Kentucky.

6 – Kentucky scored six points against Georgia. It was the ninth time in 123 games in the Mark Stoops era that the Wildcats scored six points or less in a game, including four times against Georgia.

7-7-7 – Kenny McIntosh rushed for Georgia’s lone touchdown of the game. It was his seventh touchdown rush of the season. He, Daijun Edwards, and Stetson Bennett are tied with seven touchdown rushes apiece. Georgia is the only team in the nation with three players that have all achieved that. The last time the Bulldogs had three players with at least seven touchdown rushes in a season was in 1971.

8-0 – Georgia finished the regular SEC season with an 8-0 conference record. The Bulldogs were the third team to finish with an 8-0 conference record in back-to-back seasons (1995-96 Florida and 2008-09 Alabama).

10 – Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown had 10 receptions for the Wildcats. It was the most by a Kentucky freshman since Chad Scott in 2000 against South Carolina.

10+ - Georgia defeated seven of its eight SEC opponents by double-digits this season.

11 – Smael Mondon Jr. led the Dawgs while setting a career-high with 11 tackles at Kentucky. It was also the most tackles in a game by the Bulldogs this season.

11-0 – Georgia has now started its season with an 11-0 record for the fifth time ever.

11.1 – After allowing just six points, the Dawgs’ are now allowing an average of 11.1 points per game, which leads the nation.

13 – Georgia won its 13th straight meeting over Kentucky. The 13th straight victory is the longest streak the Bulldogs have ever had against an SEC opponent.

19 and 142 – McIntosh set career-highs in both 19 rush attempts and 142 yards rushing on Saturday.

24 - Georgia’s nation-leading streak of scoring at least 24 points was snapped in an appropriate 24 games. The last time Georgia scored under 24 points was against Clemson in the 2021 season opener.

26 – Georgia has won 26 consecutive regular season games. The 26 is tied for fourth for the longest streaks ever by an SEC team.

35 – Dominick Blaylock had Georgia’s longest offensive play. His 35-yard reception late in the third quarter was his longest since the 2019 game against Auburn.

55 – Jack Podlesny connected on all three field goals against Kentucky. In the game, he surpassed Brandon Coutu and now stands in eighth place on the Georgia career field goals made list.

99 of 295 – The Wildcats amassed 295 yards of total offense, and 99 of those came on their lone scoring drive.

116 – Bennett threw for a season-low 116 yards on Saturday (November 19, 2022). It was his lowest since November 20, 2021 vs. Charleston Southern.

236 – Bennett completed a season-low 13 passes against Kentucky, but now has 236 completions on the season. He passed three players on the record list and now stands in sixth place on the Bulldog single season completion list.

1,001 – Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Georgia has scored 1,001 points. Its opponents have scored just 275.

3,011 – Bennett eclipsed the 3,000-yard passing mark for a single-season. Four Georgia quarterbacks (Eric Zeier, Aaron Murray, Matthew Stafford and Bennett) have combined to throw for 3,000 or more yards in one season a total of nine times.