



1 – Jamon Dumas-Johnson caused his first career fumble and Robert Beal, Jr. recovered his first career fumble.

3 – After scoring just one touchdown in five red zone opportunities against Kentucky, Georgia scored three touchdowns in five chances in the red zone versus Ga Tech.

4 – The Dawgs’ defense had four sacks in the game. It was the second time this season that Georgia had at least four sacks in a game (six vs. Tennessee).

5 – The Bulldogs have defeated the Yellow Jackets in five straight meetings and have outscored them 217 to 49 in those games.

6 – Smael Mondon, Jr. led the Dawgs in tackles with six. It was the third straight game in which he led or co-led the team in tackles.

8 – Kenny McIntosh rushed for a touchdown early in the second quarter. It was his team-leading eighth rushing touchdown of the season.

8-7-7-6 – After Kendall Milton’s fourth quarter touchdown, the Bulldogs have four players with at least six rushing touchdowns (McIntosh with eight, Bennett and Edwards with seven and Milton with six). In stats dating back to 1950, this is the first time Georgia has had four players with at least six rushing touchdowns.

11 – The Bulldogs had a season-high 11 tackles for loss against the Yellow Jackets.

11.3 – After allowing 14 points to Georgia Tech, Georgia still leads the nation by allowing just 11.3 points per game.

12 – Georgia has started 12-0 for the third time in school history (ended season 12-0 in 1980 and 2021 which finished 14-1).

16 – Georgia allowed a first-quarter touchdown for the first time in 16 games. Prior to Saturday, the Bulldogs had allowed just three field goals in the first quarter this season.

18 – Brock Bowers’ touchdown reception in the third quarter was his team-leading fifth of the season and the 18th of his career. He is alone in seventh place all-time in school history for career touchdown receptions.

27 – Georgia has won a school-record 27 straight regular season games.

37-4 – The Bulldogs have a record of 37-4 at Sanford Stadium under Kirby Smart (three of those four losses happened in 2016).

39 – Ladd McConkey did not have a reception in the game, but he did have a career-long 39-yard punt return.

44/45 – Milton had a career-long 44-yard rush and McIntosh had a season-long 45-yard rush in the game. Those two rushes are the two longest by Georgia running backs this season.

50 – Jack Podlesny connected on a 50-yard field goal. It was his first 50-yard field goal this season and the fourth of his career.

58 – Podlesny had three field goals in the game and now has 58 for his career. He passed Rex Robinson and now stands in seventh all-time for most field goals in a career by a Bulldog.

70 – Georgia has defeated Georgia Tech 70 times in the series. Tech is the first opposing school that Georgia has defeated 70 times head-to-head.

86/96 – McIntosh had 86 yards rushing and 96 yards receiving in the game. Since 2000, Todd Gurley is the only other Bulldog that has had at least 80 yards rushing and at least 80 yards receiving in the same game (and Gurley did it twice).

102 – Bowers led the Dawgs with five receptions against the Yellow Jackets. He now has 102 career receptions and became the third Bulldog with 100 prior to the end of his sophomore season.

215 – Georgia Tech threw for 215 yards against Georgia. It was the most for Tech against the Bulldogs since 2013 and just the second time since 2003 that they threw over 200 yards.

246 – Stetson Bennett’s 10 pass completions on Saturday give him 246 this season. That is the fifth most in a single season by a Georgia quarterback.

264 to 40 – Georgia rushed for 264 yards and allowed just 40 on the ground. The 264 yards was the second most by the Bulldogs this season (292 vs. Tennessee) and the 40 yards was the second fewest allowed this season (19 vs. Samford).

793 – McIntosh has 793 yards receiving in his career. It is the most career-receiving yards by a Georgia running back in school history.

1,037 – Daijun Edwards had 57 yards rushing on eight attempts against the Yellow Jackets. Edwards passed the 1,000-yard mark and now has 1,037 in his career.

3,151 – Bennett only had 135 yards passing in the game. He now has 3,151 this season which makes him seventh in school history in single-season pass yards.