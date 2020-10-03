UGASports - By the Numbers (Auburn game)

0 – Bo Nix had a touchdown pass in 13 of 14 games entering Saturday. Not only did he have zero in the game, no one from Auburn had a touchdown.

1 – On the last play of the third quarter, Mark Webb notched his first career interception.

2 – Zamir White had a 1-yard score in the first quarter and a 1-yard score in the second quarter. The two touchdown rushes were a career-high for White.

2 – Adam Anderson had two sacks in the entire 2019 season. He had two against Auburn to lead the team.

3 – Azeez Ojulari had five tackles on Saturday, but three of them were for a loss including his first sack on the season.

3:49 – Richard LeCounte was called for a targeting penalty with 3:49 left in the first half and was ejected from the game. He will not miss time in next week’s game against Tennessee.

4 – This was the fourth straight win over the Tigers by the Bulldogs. It’s their longest streak in the series since 2006 to 2009.

5-1 – Kirby Smart is now 5-1 in his career against Auburn as Georgia’s head coach, including 3-0 in Athens.

6 – Auburn scored just six points. It was the seventh time in the last 11 games in which the Tigers have been held to single digits against the Bulldogs.

8 – Last week, the Dawgs had 12 penalties, including eight in the first quarter. This week, they did better—but not by much—as they had eight in the game.

9/147 – For the second straight game, Kearis Jackson set career-highs. His nine receptions were the third highest by a Bulldog under Kirby Smart, and the 147 yards receiving was the second highest in that same time period.

9-for-14 – Georgia was 9-for-14 on its third down conversions. Last week against Arkansas, Georgia was 6-for-20. Auburn was 1-for-6 in the first half on third, but finished the game 7-for-16.

10 – George Pickens had just two receptions in the game, but one was for a 21-yard touchdown. The score was his 10th career score.

11-12-13-14 – Four players on Auburn’s defense had more than ten tackles. They had 11 tackles, 12, 13, and 14 tackles apiece. Georgia’s leader was Monty Rice with seven.

19 – Zamir White had a career-high 19 rushes in the game. That was tied for fifth highest by a Bulldog individual since Nick Chubb and Sony Michel left after the 2017 season. His 88 yards on the ground was his second highest total of his career.

27 – Five different Dawgs rushed for 27 yards or more on Saturday, including: Zamir White, James Cook, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh, and Daijun Edwards.

39 – Auburn’s rushing offensive amassed just 39 net yards, averaging 1.8 yards per attempt. Tank Bigsby led the way with 31.

61 – This was the 61st win in the series by Georgia over Auburn. It's the second highest amount over any Bulldog opponent. The Dawgs now lead the 125-game series 61-56-8.

202/240 – The Bulldogs had 202 yards rushing and 240 yards passing on Saturday. Last season they had 200 of each in a game four times, but only once against an SEC team; that was against the Volunteers.

240 – Stetson Bennett threw for a career-high 240 yards on 17-of-28 passing, with a touchdown. This was also the first career start for “The Mailman.”

251 – The Mark Webb interception I mentioned earlier was Nix’s first interception in 251 pass attempts. The last one he threw was against LSU, on October 26th of last season.

1936 – The last season in which Auburn and Georgia faced each other in October.

20,524 – The official attendance at Sanford Stadium was 20,524. The normal capacity of the stadium is 92,746. So, it was just over 22 percent full. That total was also the lowest at Sanford Stadium since the 1963 game against Vanderbilt (so before Vince Dooley was head coach).