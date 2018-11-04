0 – The offensive line of Georgia allowed zero sacks by the much heralded defensive attack of Kentucky.

2 – Isaac Nauta had his second receiving touchdown of the season for the game’s first score. (Don’t forget his rushing touchdown earlier this season.) It was Nauta’s first receiving touchdown since the season opener against Appalachian State.

4 – Georgia’s defense registered a season-high four sacks against Kentucky. Monty Rice, Jonathan Ledbetter, Channing Tindall, and Brenton Cox had one sack apiece.

7 – With the win, Georgia will make its seventh SEC Championship Game appearance. The Bulldogs are 3-3 in their first six trips.

9 – Georgia has now defeated Kentucky nine straight times. The Dawgs’ longest streak against the ‘Cats is 10 games from 1978 to 1987.

13 – The Bulldogs have won 13 straight matchups against SEC East foes, including two straight perfect seasons.

26 – Justin Fields ran for 26 yards on six attempts, including three runs that went for first downs.

30+ - Jayson Stanley had a 34-yard rush on his first career attempt. It was the fourth time this season that a Georgia wide receiver had a run for 30 or more yards on a play.

34 – The Bulldogs scored 34 points on Saturday. It was the most points allowed by Kentucky all season. (Previous high was 20.)

58 – The 58th win against Kentucky is tied for the second most against any opponent for Georgia. The team they are tied with is their next competitor: the Auburn Tigers. Only the Yellow Jackets have more losses to the Bulldogs.

65 – Mecole Hardman had a 65-yard punt return early in the game to set the tone. It was Hardman’s second longest punt return after his 70-yard score against Middle Tennessee.

70 – Jake Fromm completed 70 percent of his passes on Saturday (14-for-20). It was his seventh game this season completing at least 70 percent of his passes.

83 – D’Andre Swift’s touchdown run was not only the longest of his career, but it was tied for the eighth longest in school history. His runs are tied with two runs by Nick Chubb (one against Charleston Southern and one against Alabama).

84 – Kentucky ran for 84 yards on Saturday. They came in averaging 214 rushing yards per game.

157/117 – Both D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield had career-highs in rush yards on Saturday. Each had one career 100-yard rush game entering the game. The last time the Dawgs had two players run for one hundred or more yards in the same game was the semifinal game against Oklahoma last season, when Sony Michel (181) and Nick Chubb (145) went for three digits.

331 – The Bulldogs ran for 300 or more yards in a game for the sixth time under Kirby Smart.