0 – This was the amount of yards of Brian Herrien’s touchdown was officially. The junior fumbled the ball after running 11 yards and almost scoring.

:15 – After the Commodores’ field goal with 10:30 on the clock in the first quarter, they took a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs scored 15 seconds later and scored a touchdown on a Jake Fromm to Terry Godwin pass to regain the lead. Those 15 seconds are the only seconds in which the Dawgs have trailed this season.

1 – Tae Crowder had his first career sack in Saturday’s win.

4 – Riley Ridley had his fourth touchdown reception this season as he practiced his own tip drill in the second quarter. Ridley had four touchdown receptions in his first two seasons combined.

5-of-6 – Georgia has now scored 40 or more points in five of their first six games this season.

10.7 – Elijah Holyfield averaged 10.7 yards per rushing attempt on Saturday (6 rush, 64 yards). It was the second time this season in which Holyfield averaged over ten yards per attempt in a game.

11 – For the 11th time in school history, Georgia starts their season with a 6-0 record.

11:10 – Vanderbilt controlled the clock in the 2nd quarter by having the ball for 11 minutes and 10 seconds. In the 2nd half alone, the Commodores had the ball a total of 11 minutes and 10 seconds.

13 – Georgia had a crazy 13 penalties in the game for 115 yards. The 13 infractions were the most since the Bulldogs had 14 against Florida in 2012.

26 – 26 players for the Dawgs had at least one tackle. Richard LeCounte led with six and Channing Tindall had five.

28 – Georgia had 28 first downs against Vanderbilt (14 rush, 12 pass, 2 penalty). That was the most this season for the Bulldogs.

35 – D’Andre Swift caught a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was his second longest catch as a Bulldog, but the longer of his two career touchdown receptions.

36 – Jake Fromm tied his career-high with three more passing touchdowns. He has 36 in his career and now sits 6th place all-time in Georgia history in that category. He trails Aaron Murray (121), David Greene (72), Eric Zeier (67), Matthew Stafford (51) and Mike Bobo (38).

53 – Rodrigo Blankenship connected on a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter. It was his longest field goal this season and his third ever from 50 or more yards.

57 - Georgia now has 57 wins over Vanderbilt. The 57 ties Kentucky for the third most wins against an opponent. The Bulldogs face the Wildcats on November 3.

75 – Terry Godwin’s 75 -yard touchdown from Jake Fromm in the first quarter was Godwin’s first touchdown of the season. It was also a career-long reception for the senior.

77 - This was Georgia's 77th win all-time on Homecoming including 21 wins against Vanderbilt on the big day.

121 – Rodrigo Blankenship was 5-for-5 in extra points against Vanderbilt and is now 121-for-121 in his career. The 121 straight is a Georgia record passing Blair Walsh’s team record of 119.

230/91 – Vanderbilt’s first half total yards (230) compared to what it accomplished in the second half in total yards (91).

341 – The Dawgs had 341 yards passing against Vanderbilt. Jake Fromm had 276, Justin Fields had 53 and Matthew Downing had 12 yards through the air. The 341 was the second highest by the red and black under Kirby Smart. The most also came against Vandy during the 2016 season when Georgia had 346.

560 – Georgia racked up 560 total yards in the win. The 560 was the second highest total under Kirby Smart (696 vs. Missouri in 2017).