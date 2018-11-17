2 - Justin Fields had two touchdown passes on Saturday—doubling his season total.

3 – Georgia was credited with three total sacks. J.R. Reed was credited for one; D’Andre Walker, Malik Herring, Adam Anderson, and Jordan Davis were credited for half of one.

5 1/2 - D’Andre Walker was credited for a half sack. He has 5-1/2 sacks this season--the exact total he had all of last season.

6 – The Dawgs ran for six rushing touchdowns. Yet Georgia's season leader, D’Andre Swift, had zero.

6 vs. 5 – Riley Ridley caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter. Riley Ridley has six touchdown receptions this season. In his final season as a member of the Crimson Tide, Riley’s brother Calvin had five.

6-of-7 – The Bulldogs had touchdowns in six of their first seven possessions.

9 – Rodrigo Blankenship had nine extra points in the game. The Georgia record is ten, shared by George Jernigan (1946) and Kanon Parkman (1994).

10 - Georgia notched its tenth win of the season. It was the Bulldogs' 24th ten-win season, and the 12th time in the 2000s.

11 – Eleven Different players had at least one rushing attempt for Georgia. They also had 11 against Austin Peay. Six of the 11 rushed for 49 yards or more on the ground.

11.3 – The Bulldogs averaged 11.3 yards per play in the game.

14-of-17 – Georgia completed 14 of 17 passes against UMass. Jake Fromm was a perfect 5-for-5, Justin Fields was 5-for-8, and Matthew Downing went 4-for-4.

15 – In my stats crunch article from Thursday, I mentioned how good Andy Isabella was. He had a career-high 15 receptions in the game. This was the second most by a Georgia opponent all-time (Keith Edwards: 17 receptions for Vanderbilt in 1983).

25 – Twenty-five different Dawgs had at least one tackle on the day. Richard LeCounte led the team with five. Natrez Patrick was second with four.

30 – Georgia had 30 first downs in the game (20 by rushing, 8 by passing and 2 by penalty). UMass had 16 as a team.

40/40 – Tyler Simmons had a 49-yard touchdown run and a 71-yard touchdown reception in the game. He was the first Georgia player to have a rush attempt and a reception that both went for 40 yards or more in the same game since A.J. Green did it against Colorado in 2010.

57 – Mecole Hardman had a 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. It was his first touchdown reception since the Missouri game on September 22nd.

66 – The 66 points scored by the Dawgs is the most under Kirby Smart; also, the most since Georgia scored 66 against Troy in 2014.

76 – James Cook had a career-high 76 yards rushing and had his first two career touchdown rushes.

100 – Justin Fields became the first Georgia quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game since Quincy Carter’s 114 vs. Kentucky in 1998.

219 – Isabella also had 219 yards receiving. The only players to have more in a game against Georgia were Andre Rison (252 in the 1989 Gator Bowl for Michigan State) and Ronnie Brown (249 for Auburn in 249).

426 – This was the second time Georgia had over 400 rushing yards as a team under Kirby Smart. The other was last season against Vanderbilt (423). The total was the sixth most by the team in school history.

701 – Georgia had 701 total yards (426 rush, 275 pass) vs. UMass. It was the second highest total ever by a Bulldog team. The only game higher was the 2012 game vs. Florida Atlantic (713).