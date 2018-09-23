0 – Missouri star quarterback Drew Lock had zero touchdown passes in a game for the first time since 9/16/17 vs. Purdue.

1 – However, Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder picked off Lock for Crowder’s first career interception.

3 – Jake Fromm tied a career-high with three touchdown passes. He has now done that in three games including two straight contests.

3 - 12 – The Dawgs were just 3 of 12 converting third downs for the game. They entered the game converting 50 percent (15 of 30).

4 – Georgia has had four NOT’s (Non-Offensive Touchdowns) this season after Tyson Campbell’s 64-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Eric Stokes' punt block (with the face) and return for a touchdown. Stokes’ touchdown was the Bulldogs’ first of its kind since 2006, when C. J. Byrd did it against UAB.

4.6 – Both Georgia and Missouri averaged 4.6 yards on the ground in Saturday’s match-up.

7 for 66 – Georgia had seven penalties for the second game in a row and the 66 yards of penalty yards were the highest this season.

9 – Deandre Walker has nine sacks in his career, including his career-high two sacks against the Tigers. Walker also had two forced fumbles.

10 – The Bulldogs scored 10 points in the fourth quarter against the Tigers. Those were the first points Georgia has scored in the final quarter this season.

26 – Missouri had 26 first downs for the game. Georgia was allowing an average of 13.3 first downs during its first three games. The 26 is also the most allowed by the Bulldogs under Kirby Smart.

40+ - Georgia has now scored 40 or more points in its first four games to start the season. The only other time the Dawgs did this was in 2012, when they opened with 40 or more points in the first five games.

50+ - Mecole Hardman now has four career touchdown receptions for 50 or more yards after his 54-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter Saturday.

85 to 63 – Missouri had 85 total plays in the game compared to Georgia’s 63. The Bulldogs did have more total yards, 445 to 393.

87 – Riley Ridley had 87 yards receiving vs. Mizzou on five receptions, including one for a touchdown. The 87 yards were two shy of his career-high against Auburn as a freshman.

151 – Jeremiah Holloman has 151 yards receiving over the last two games, after his 61-yard score on Saturday, compared to just 29 yards prior to that time period in his collegiate career.

178 to 53 – Georgia has now outscored its opponents by that total through the first four games. Their next opponent is Tennessee. They outscored the Volunteers 41 to 0 last season.