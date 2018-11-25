-13 –Justin Fields completed two of his three pass attempts, but for a crazy negative 13 yards. He completed one to himself after a batted pass.

3 - For the second straight game, Georgia’s defense had three sacks in the game. Jordan Davis and D’Andre Walker had a sack each, while Malik Herring and Tae Crowder split one.

3-of-13 – The good news is that Georgia held Georgia Tech to 3-of-13 on third down conversions. The not-as-good news is that Tech was 3-for-6 on fourth downs.

4 – Jake Fromm threw a career-high four touchdown passes against the Yellow Jackets. He had thrown his previous high of 3 five times in his career.

4 to 3 – Fromm had more touchdown passes (4) than incompletions. (3). Fromm was 13-for-16.

5 – Jeremiah Holloman had his fifth touchdown reception of the season, and his first since the Florida game back on October 27th.

6 1/2 - Walker now has a team-high 6-1/2 sacks this season. He had six in his previous three seasons combined. The senior also had a career-high seven tackles in the game.

8 – Riley Ridley had a career-high two touchdown receptions. It gives him a team-high eight this season. The most his brother Calvin had in a season for Alabama was seven.

11 – This was the 11th win of the season for the Bulldogs. Last season they went on to have 13. This is just the second time they've gone back-to-back seasons with at least 11 wins (2002 and 2003).

19-of-22 – Rodrigo Blankenship missed just his third field goal of the season when his 44-yard attempt in the fourth quarter failed. He made a 25-yard kick earlier and is still having a very impressive season, connecting on 19-of-22 field goals.

24 – Fromm now has 24 touchdowns on the season. He had exactly 24 a season ago as well.

39 – 39 yards was the most a Georgia Tech player had rushing in the game. Both TaQuon Marshall and Jerry Howard had that total. Two Georgia players topped it (D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield) and James Cook tied it.

40.08 - After scoring 45 points on Saturday, Georgia is averaging 40.08 points per game this season.

44 – Mecole Hardman’s touchdown reception went for 44 yards and was his sixth of the season. Five of those six have gone for over 30 yards.

45 – The point total for Georgia was the highest in the series since the Dawgs scored 51 back in 2002.

67 – The Bulldogs have now defeated the Yellow Jackets 67 times in school history. It's the most over any opponent by the Dawgs.

105 – D’Andre Swift had 105 yards rushing on the day and it was the fourth time in the last five games he has reach the century mark.

+123 – Georgia has scored 168 points in the second quarter this season, compared to 45 allowed.

128 – The Yellow Jackets ran for a season-low 128 yards against the Bulldogs. They came in averaging just under 354 a game through 11 games. It's also the lowest total a Paul-Johnson led Jacket team has had against the Dawgs.

2,026 – Georgia has scored 2026 points over the history of the rivalry against Georgia Tech. That too is the most against any other team. The Yellow Jackets have scored 1,680.