(-1) – I hate starting on a downer, but that stretch of rushing six times for -1 yards was pretty scary for Dawg fans.

2 – Jeremiah Holloman had a career-high two touchdown receptions. He had two touchdowns combined in his first 12 career games.

2-1 – That's Kirby Smart’s career record as a head coach against the Gators. It is the first time a Georgia head coach has had a winning record against Florida during his tenure with more than one game coaching since Vince Dooley.

3 – Jake Fromm rebounded nicely against Florida and tied a career-high with three touchdown passes.

+3 – After being -4 on turnovers two weeks ago, Georgia turned the table and was +3 in the turnover margin, converting those three turnovers into ten points.

5 – Tyrique McGhee had a big interception. It was his first this season and the second of his career. It was also the fifth by a Georgia defender this season.

5-for-6 – Fromm was an impressive 5-for-6 passing for 89 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators on third down on Saturday.

10 – Terry Godwin had his 10th career touchdown reception and his second this season.

10+ - Georgia won by 19 points on Saturday and 35 points last season against Florida. This was the first time the Bulldogs defeated the Gators by double-digits in back-to-back games since 1987 and 1988.

11 – Monty Rice totaled a career-high 11 tackles and added a forced fumble as well.

13 – For the 13th straight season, the team with the most yards rushing in the game won. Georgia had 189 and Florida had 170.

20 – Elijah Holyfield had a career-high 20 rushing attempts against Florida. It was also the first time a Bulldog back rushed for that many. It was a lot more than his seven against LSU.

40 – Fromm now has 40 career touchdown passes. He passed Mike Bobo and now sits in fifth place on the Bulldogs all-time list. Next up is Matthew Stafford with 51.

:48 – Toward the end of the first half, the Dawgs darted 75 yards in 48 seconds to set up a field goal right before halftime. The drive was highlighted by four straight completions to Isaac Nauta.

52 – The total number of wins Georgia has over Florida in its history.

61 – The total length in yards of Rodrigo Blankenship’s three field goals combined (21, 22, 18). Not scoring touchdowns in the red zone is frustrating, but at least the field goals were good.

104 – Following that 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, D’Andre Swift finished his day with 104 yards rushing. It was a career-high for Swift and his first time reaching the century mark as a Bulldog.

159/116 – The Gators had 159 yards of offense in the first half. It wasn’t a lot, but the Bulldogs adjusted throughout the second half and held the orange and blue to 116 yards in the final thirty minutes of action. The 275 total was the lowest number of yards Florida has gained all season.

2012 – This was the first time that Georgia has defeated Florida when the Gators were a Top Ten team since 2012.