1 – The biggest number for Georgia this season. This is the loss count for the Bulldogs after Saturday.

2 – Jake Fromm threw for two interceptions against the Tigers. It was just the second time in his career in which he had two interceptions. The other was in the CFP Championship against Alabama.

3 – For just the third time under Kirby Smart, the defense allowed 200 or more yards rushing (275) and 200 or more yards passing (200) in the same game. The other two were in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma and the game at Auburn last season.

4 – Georgia committed four turnovers in the game. The Dawgs had lost just three in their first six games combined.

4 for 4 – While Georgia held LSU to 6-for-19 on third downs, the Tigers were an impressive 4 for 4 on 4th downs. It was the most successful 4th down attempts allowed for Georgia since the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl against Penn State.

5 – Riley Ridley caught his fifth touchdown pass of the season. In his first two seasons, he had four combined.

6 – Elijah Holyfield recorded his sixth career touchdown rush. He has four on the ground in 2018 alone.

11/10 – Both Tyson Campbell (11) and Jonathan Ledbetter (10) had career highs in tackles.

15-0 – LSU is 15-0 under Ed Orgeron when one of its players rushes for 100 or more yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 145 yards.

24 – Demetris Robertson came close to having his first career reception as a Bulldog, but his 24-yard grab was bobbled and finally caught while a foot was out of bounds.

47.1 – Fromm was 16 for 34 passing for a 47.1 completion percentage. It was just the third time the sophomore has had a completion percentage under 50 percent in his career. He also came in with an impressive percentage of 72.8.

54:32 – Entering this week, Georgia had trailed for just 15 seconds this season. On Saturday, the Bayou Bengals led for that whopping number.

72 – D’Andre Swift rushed for a season-high 72 yards. His previous high was 71 yards against Missouri.

2014 – This was the last season Georgia attempted a fake field goal prior to the LSU game. Marshall Morgan rushed for 28 yards against Georgia Tech for a first down.

2016 – For the first time since the Auburn game of 2016, Georgia was shut out in the first half of a game (they trailed 7-0). However the Bulldogs did come back in that game to win 13-7.