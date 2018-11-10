0 – The Dawgs still seem to be trying, but Rodrigo Blankenship has zero pass completions in his career.

2 – Tyler Simmons had a nice 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday. It was his second career touchdown reception. (He was also on sides.)

2-for-2 – Justin Fields finally threw a pass again (first attempt since October 6th). The true freshman was actually 2-for-2 in the game, and is 20-for-27 on the season.

3 – Three straight games that D’Andre Swift has rushed for over 100 yards, after not having any in his first 22 career games. Not only that, each of those games represented a new career high for him.

6-of-8 – Jake Fromm completed six of eight passes on third down for 106 yards. He was also 1-for-1 passing on fourth down with that big 38-yard touchdown.

7 - For the seventh time under Kirby Smart and the second game in a row, Georgia rushed for over 300 yards in the game. The total against Auburn was 303 yards.

7-1 – Georgia’s SEC Record in the regular season this season. This is the sixth time in school history for the Dawgs to have seven SEC wins in the regular season (don’t forget they didn’t play seven conference games for the majority of the early years of the league).

8 – Monty Rice led the Bulldog defense with eight tackles. Rice had one solo tackle and seven assists. Mark Webb and Deandre Baker had the most solo tackles with four.

11-of-14 – The Bulldogs have now defeated the Tigers/War Eagles/Plainsmen in 11 of their last 14 matchups.

12 – Georgia had 12 penalties during the game. It was the team's second time this season with more than ten. Before this contest, the Dawgs had 12 penalties in their last three games combined.

14-0 – Fromm had two touchdown passes on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 14-0 when he throws for two or more touchdown passes in a game.

25 and 20 – Those were the lengths of the two field goals by Blankenship on Saturday. Blankenship has eight field goals this season of 29 yards or shorter.

38:15 – Georgia dominated the time of possession in the game. That total (compared to Auburn’s 21:45) was the most the most TOP-domination of the season for UGA. The Bulldogs had the ball for 20:02 in the first half alone.

55 – Total pass yards by Jarrett Stidham in the second half against Georgia on 21 pass attempts.

59 – The Dawgs now have a three-game advantage over the Tigers, with the series record being 59-56-8. The 59 wins is the second most over an opponent for the Dawgs and only trails the Yellow Jackets (66).

77 to 69 – Swift’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter went for 77 yards. That run alone was longer than the running backs of Auburn had in the entire game (Shivers 43, Whitlow 26).

84 – This was the total of receiving yards by Terry Godwin against Auburn. He had a 95-yard game against Vanderbilt this season, but had just 91 yards receiving in all other games this season. The 38-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left in the first half was huge!

95-3 – In the last four home games combined against Auburn, Georgia has outscored their opponent 95-to-3 in quarters two through four.

186 – Swift’s rush yard total was not only a career-high, but the second highest total by any Bulldog under Kirby Smart (Nick Chubb had 222 against North Carolina in 2016).

229 - Swift had 186 yards rushing and 43 yards receiving in the game. The 229 total was the third highest by a Dawg in the 2000s.