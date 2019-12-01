A look back at what Georgia did on and off the field in the blowout win over rival Georgia Tech in this season's version of Clean Old Fashioned Hate.

0 - The length in yards on the touchdown by Tyson Campbell on the fumble recovery which gave Georgia its final score of the game.

1 – Netori Johnson had his first career sack as a Georgia Bulldog.

2 – Bill Norton playing in his third career game doubled his career tackle total from two to four, but he also added his first career tackle for loss. The Bulldogs as a team had six tackles for loss in the game.

3-1 – Kirby Smart is 3-1 as a head coach against Georgia Tech to match his record of 3-1 as a player against Georgia Tech.

3-of-17 – Due to an aggressive defense, the Yellow Jackets converted just 3-of-17 third-down conversions. Georgia has held its opponents to a 28 percent success rate on third downs which leads the conference and ranks them tied for fifth in the nation with UCF.

4 – Jake Fromm tied a career-high by throwing four touchdown passes. His other game with four was also against Georgia Tech during the 2018 game.

5 – By holding Tech to seven points, this marks the fifth time in 2019 that Georgia has allowed just single-digit points. Georgia’s season average of 10.4 allowed is the second best in the nation behind Clemson’s 10.1.

6 – Senior Brian Herrien had his sixth touchdown rush of the season. He had seven combined in his first three seasons with the Bulldogs. It was also Georgia’s first touchdown rush since the Kentucky game on October 19th.

6 – George Pickens also had his sixth touchdown of the season which makes him tied for third in the nation in that category by true freshmen.

6:08 – Did the time change to 52 to 7 in the state of Georgia?

8 – Monty Rice led Georgia in tackles for the game with eight. He also leads the team in tackles this season with 79.



8-2 – This is the second straight decade in which UGA finished with an 8-2 record in a decade against Tech.

13 – Georgia Tech had to punt a school-record 13 times in the game against Georgia.

20+ – Georgia and Clemson are the only two teams in the nation that have not allowed a team to score more than 20 points in any game this season.

33 – On his 33rd career reception, Charlie Woerner had his first career touchdown. Also the number 33 represents the number of catches this season by both Pickens and Lawrence Cager who lead the team.



43 – This senior class now has 43 wins. The class with the most wins was the group that played from 2002 to 2005. They had 44 wins.

45 – The difference in the score of the game was Georgia’s largest margin of victory over Georgia Tech.

48.3 – Fromm completed just 48.3 percent of his passes (14-for-29). It is the fourth straight game he has passed for under 50 percent. He had a completion percentage over 70 percent in his first eight games of the season.

52 – The 52 points scored by Georgia sets a school record for most points scored against Georgia Tech. The previous high was 51 in 2002.

68 – Georgia defeated Georgia Tech for the 68th time in school history. It is the most against any opponent by eight wins (over Auburn).

75 – Fromm’s four touchdown passes gives him 75 for his career. He passed David Greene and now sits alone second all-time in school history. He is 46 away from tying Aaron Murray.

77 – Rodrigo Blankenship added one field goal to his career total and now has 77. He broke the tie with Blair Walsh for third and now is tied with Kevin Butler for second.

139 – Georgia Tech’s only picked up 139 total yards on offense. It was the fewest allowed in a game by a Kirby Smart team. Georgia’s defense is now averaging 257.1 total yards per game allowed this season which is the best in the SEC and ranks them fourth in the nation.

500 – The Bulldogs had 500 yards against the Yellow Jackets. It was the first time since 2002 that the Dawgs had that many against the Yellow Jackets.

1,014 to 641 – Georgia outrushed Georgia Tech 219 to 99 on Saturday. The Bulldogs have outrushed the Yellow Jackets in each for the four games under Kirby Smart by a margin of 1,014 to 641.

1,203 – Swift’s 73 yards rushing gives him 1,203 this season. It is the fifth-best by a Georgia junior all-time. He is seven yards away from Tim Worley for fourth.

7,749 – Fromm had 254 yards passing against Tech on Saturday. It was his most since the Florida game nearly a month ago. He now has 7,749 yards passing in his career which made him pass Matthew Stafford for fourth place on Georgia all-time list.