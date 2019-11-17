1 – Gus Malzahn now has one loss following an off week as Auburn’s head coach.

2 – Eli Wolf had his second career touchdown reception, but his first as a member of the Bulldogs.

3 – Georgia has won three straight SEC East titles. UGA and Florida are the only two SEC East teams who can say that.

3-0 – The Bulldogs are a perfect 3-0 against ranked teams this season.

4 – Dominick Blaylock scored a first-quarter touchdown for the second game in a row. He has four touchdown receptions for the season which ranks him tied for second with teammate George Pickens among true freshmen in the SEC.

5 – D’Andre Swift now has 1,027 yards rushing this season. He became the fifth different Dawg to have multi-1,000 rush yard seasons. Herschel Walker, Nick Chubb, Knowshon Moreno and Sony Michel are the other Bulldogs to accomplish this feat.

5-5 – Kirby Smart has a 5-5 record against SEC West teams with Georgia if you count SEC and CFP Championships. This was the first win as a true road opponent versus the SEC West. Smart remains 20-4 all-time against the eastern side.

8 – The Dawgs have won eight SEC East titles in all, including five this decade. Since 2002, they have won eight of the 18 SEC East titles.

8-for-37 – Georgia defenders had eight tackles for loss on Saturday forcing Auburn to lose 37 yards in the process. Tyler Clark led the Bulldogs with two tackles for loss.

9 – Georgia went three and out nine times.

10 – Monty Rice led the Bulldogs with 10 tackles against Auburn. It was his third career game with ten or more tackles.

10.5 – Georgia’s opposing points per game rose to 10.5. That ranks second in the nation behind Ohio State’s 9.8.

11 – Jake Camarda punted 11 times for the Dawgs, averaging 50.7 yards per punt. It is tied for the third most punts in a game by a Bulldog in team history. He currently ranks third in the conference and sixth in the nation averaging 47.9 yards per punt this season.

12-of-15 – The Bulldogs have won 12 of the last 15 games against the Tigers dating back to the 2006 season.

13 – Auburn’s Seth Williams had 13 receptions in the game which is tied for the second most by a player in school history.

22-2 – Georgia is now 22-2 under Smart when the Bulldogs have had a player rush for 100 yards or more in a game. Swift had 106 in Saturday’s game.

30 – For the second straight game, Bo Nix completed a career-best 30 passes in a game.

50+ - After Blaylock’s 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter, it gave him two touchdown receptions for 50 yards or more this season. He also had a 60-yard touchdown reception against Arkansas State earlier this season.

60 – Georgia now has 60 wins in the series against Auburn. The Bulldogs have only defeated the Yellow Jackets more (67).

70 – Despite completing just 13 passes, Fromm had three touchdown passes. He has 70 for his career is now third place on the career list for Bulldogs.

70.1/45.6 – Fromm had an incredible 70.1 completion percentage (143/204) through the first eight games of the season. In the last two games, he is completing just 45.6 percent (26/57).

75.5 – The Bulldogs are only allowing 75.5 yards rushing per game this season. That currently leads the SEC and it ranks sixth in the nation.

86 – Auburn ran 86 plays for 329 yards or an average of 3.8 yards per play. The 86 plays were the most an opponent has had against Smart while being Georgia’s head coach.

186/106 – D’Andre Swift had 106 yards rushing on 17 attempts. He became the first Bulldog to have over 100 yards rushing in back-to-back games against Auburn since Knowshon Moreno in 2007 and 2008.



251 – The Dawgs only netted 251 yards of total offense against Auburn. It was the lowest total this season and the third-lowest under Kirby Smart. The lower two resulted in losses for Georgia (2017 regular season vs. Auburn and 2016 vs. Florida).

273 – It took 273 rushing attempts this season before an opponent scored a rushing touchdown against the Georgia defense.

2,694 – Swift has 2,694 career yards rushing. He passed Rodney Hampton and Thomas Brown and now finds himself in eighth place all-time in school history in career yards rushing.