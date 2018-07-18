ATLANTA—Every year at SEC Media Days, unique circumstances surrounding multiple player attendees are presented when the team representatives step to the podium to address the media. On Tuesday, much was the same for the 34th annual affair being held this year at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. Still, for all the one-of-a-kind situations involving player representatives, surely, very few—if any—have been as unique as the plight of Georgia’s Jonathan Ledbetter preceding the senior’s representation of the Bulldogs.

In fact, after a glance of the media-provided listing of Georgia’s all-time player attendees beginning in 1989, it’s probably safe to say none of the Bulldogs’ previous representatives—all 66 of them—had as much of a checkered past as Ledbetter before representing the team at SEC Media Days. In his opening statement to the media, even head coach Kirby Smart touched on the defensive end’s past issues by saying he had “been through a lot in his [UGA football] career.” Yet, minutes later, along with receiver Terry Godwin and safety J.R. Reed, there Ledbetter stood in front of the media symbolizing the Georgia program.

“[Ledbetter] will tell you there were times of immaturity in his youth during the recruiting stages and even leading into his time at Georgia,” Smart said. “But, sometimes the life you lead and the experiences you encounter, they give you the ability to stand in front of people and talk from experience.”

Ledbetter’s life experiences admittingly include a troubled past. In May of 2016, he was arrested for underage possession of alcohol and possession of a fake ID. The charges were later dropped but, only a few months later that summer, Ledbetter was arrested on DUI and underage possession charges. Subsequently, he was disciplined and took a temporary leave of absence from the team to enroll in an alcohol assessment program, missing the first six games of his sophomore season in the process.

After serving his suspension, Ledbetter returned to the gridiron, whereby he totaled 62 tackles, including eight for loss and three-and-a-half sacks, and 14 quarterback pressures in 22 games, including 15 starts, during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. While excelling on the field, Ledbetter’s life began to stabilize off the gridiron. He says he learned not to dwell on anything too much—to accept things as they come—“to accept the small gifts of life,” according to him.

“It’s a blessing, and I’m just glad to be here,” Ledbetter said of representing Georgia at SEC Media Days. “I know Kirby [Smart] has faith in me, the team has faith in me. I have come a long way. … Going through everything I went through, I had to throw my pride to the side and sacrifice a lot of stuff—and humble myself, in a sense.”

The Georgia team will indeed need to have faith in, while relying heavily upon, Ledbetter this season. He is one of just five returning starters on defense and one of only five returnees of the Bulldogs’ top 12 tacklers from a year ago. According to Ledbetter, Georgia’s defensive unit will be a “different type of defense” than the group from 2017. A relatively young, but talented unit, on the whole, the Bulldog defense will run different types of packages than a year ago. For example, defenders who have not been positioned there before could very well be slotted on the outside, including Ledbetter, who is seeing snaps at outside linebacker in heavy personnel groupings. The result, according to Ledbetter, has been a unit with just as much talent as last year’s defense—and a group beginning to develop leadership. And, according to Smart, there may be no better leader of a group of men than one who leads by experience.

“They see what he’s (Ledbetter) been through,” Smart said of his team. “No better a person to listen to than a guy who has been through the trials and tribulations he has. When he says it, he says it with passion, and he leads the right way.”

Ledbetter leading the “right way” includes him, when warranted, calling teammates out when they are not doing what they’re supposed to do or not working hard enough—a role not everyone is cut out for. And, no one is unfit to be called out.

“I encourage people to call out anyone—a senior, freshman, anybody on the team—who is [not doing what they’re supposed to],” Ledbetter said. “Even if it was me, I would expect one of our younger guys to say, ‘Led, this is not the standard, and you’re not doing your best work.’ And, from there, I’ll get it right, I’ll get it together.”

Take it from someone who has come a long way from a troubled past, and got it right—got it together—to now representing the University of Georgia in grand fashion.